BBVA recently debuted trading and custody services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

From Switzerland and Turkey, BBVA has further expanded to the EU.

The service is compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

Spanish banking group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) recently debuted trading and custody services for Bitcoin BTC $108 625 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $21.22 B and Ethereum ETH $2 563 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $309.42 B Vol. 24h: $13.78 B .

This service is now available to retail customers via the bank’s mobile app. It marks a significant milestone as BBVA expands its regulated digital asset offerings across Europe.

BBVA Offers Crypto Service for Retail Customers

In March 2025, BBVA filed with Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) for regulatory approval. It received the required green light and is now available to offer its crypto services to all customers of legal age.

Customers can buy, sell, and hold crypto-assets within BBVA’s existing digital banking environment.

The recent development brings this BBVA service to its mobile app, removing the need to rely on third-party platforms or custodians. Going forward, customers can now initiate transactions independently without the bank offering investment advice.

According to Gonzalo Rodríguez, Head of Retail Banking for Spain, the goal of such services is to make it easier for retail customers in the region to invest in crypto assets. In his opinion, this is a simple and easy-to-access digital solution for customers.

“Our goal is to support them as they explore digital assets, backed by the strength and security of a bank like BBVA,” Rodríguez explained.

The service is compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which became effective in December 2024. MiCA sets standards for the provision of crypto-related services across member states of the European Union.

BBVA Expands Beyond Switzerland and Turkey

Meanwhile, BBVA has been making an intense effort to expand its crypto asset services across several regions. Last January, it publicized its intention to offer crypto trading services in the EU through Garanti BBVA Kripto, its crypto custody platform.

It also talked about leveraging the services of Bit2Me as the bank’s trading execution center.

Similarly, BBVA entered Switzerland in 2021 with its crypto trading and custody services. Two years later, it launched the same service for private banking clients in Turkey.

The Spanish launch is the third market where the bank will offer its digital assets offering, but it is the first where it is targeting retail customers directly in its core market.

Francisco Maroto, head of digital assets, highlighted the journey so far. “Following this launch in Spain, BBVA has added another country to its digital assets service, which was first introduced in Switzerland in 2021, followed by Turkey in 2023.”

Maroto noted that the latest move conveniently mirrors BBVA’s leadership in digitisation and innovation. The company is actively growing its digital assets business, encompassing both cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, as well as traditional assets in tokenized form, such as bonds and funds.

BBVA’s goal is to offer the best investment and transaction-based solutions to customers, per Maroto’s statement.

A while ago, the Spanish banking giant expanded its crypto services in Switzerland to include Circle’s USDC stablecoin for institutional traders.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.