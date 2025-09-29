eToro Launches Ethereum, Cardano, Solana Staking Services in US with Six-Tier Reward

Key Notes

The platform offers rewards ranging from 45% for Bronze tier members up to 90% for Diamond tier participants.

eToro's stock has declined to $41.86 since its May 2025 Nasdaq debut at $59.20 despite expanding services.

Gemini recently launched EU staking while Canary Capital pursues approval for a Solana ETF with integrated staking features.

Social investment firm eToro has launched cryptocurrency staking services for US customers starting on Sept. 29.

The new staking service will initially support Ethereum ETH $4 162 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $502.86 B Vol. 24h: $34.07 B , Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $29.35 B Vol. 24h: $1.29 B , and Solana SOL $210.5 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $114.43 B Vol. 24h: $6.76 B with more services slated to roll out in the future. Users will be slotted in one of six different staking reward tiers, ranging from Bronze to Diamond with rewards commensurate with tier level.

Staking is now live on eToro US 👀 Hold $SOL, $ADA, or $ETH in your portfolio? Automatically earn monthly rewards. That’s it. No lockups. No heavy lifting. Just hold and earn. 🔗 Start staking today. T&Cs apply. — eToro US (@eToroUS) September 29, 2025

eToro Staking Rewards Range from 45% to 90% Across Six Tiers

According to the eToro website, users in the Bronze tier will receive 45% rewards, while those in the Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum+, and Diamond tiers earn 55%, 65%, 75%, 85%, 90% respectively.

eToro introduced staking back in 2024, with Solana and Ethereum on offer at the time. Initially, staking services were not offered to customers in Germany or the US.

In the time since, eToro has gone public. The firm launched on the Nasdaq marketplace on May 14, 2025 at a price of around $59.20 before reaching an all-time high of $66.59 in late June. As of Sept. 29, eToro is trading at $41.86.

In related news, the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange began offering cryptocurrency staking services in the European Union earlier in the month, with the official rollout taking place on Sept. 5. The expanded offerings came on the heels of Gemini receiving its MiCA compliance certification.

As Coinspeaker reported, the exchange also added trading perpetual contracts for USD-pegged stablecoin USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.43 B Vol. 24h: $8.52 B . According to Gemini’s head of European operations, Mark Jennings, this marked a critical milestone for the firm’s EU expansion efforts.

Meanwhile, Canary Capital Group is moving forward with plans to launch a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm submitted a key update to its SEC proposal on Sept. 26. If approved, Canary Capital would become one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF in the US.

