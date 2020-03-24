The FED’s Jerome Powell and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced insane stock buyout. They want to support the economy to deliver relief to small businesses. They implement a zero rate on repo operations to make sure the bank has short-term funding.

Per Jerome Powell, this time the Fed will buy all the stocks on the market to support the smooth flow of credit and debit money across the U.S. and protect the economy from coronavirus.

Thanks to the coronavirus, the American economy received a substantial hit. The same happens with Russian, Chinese, Turkish, European and Asia Pacific economies. Just like Nietzsche could have become the Buddha of Europe, Jerome H. Powell could have become the God of Money. Because, every time the collapse approaches, Powell is solving some economic puzzles, it gets worse, and then it gets better. Or vice versa.

Markets React Positively, Coronavirus Eats Out 260 Dow Points

They will pump some cash into corporate bonds, and the Fed will even look at the secondary markets, not only at the primary ones. This means bankers will buy stocks right from you if you have enough to sell. Come see your bookmaker and tell him its time to sell stocks. The Dow reacted positively, but then the index lost steam, falling by 260 points during the day and closed with a 582 points fall.

Even cryptocurrencies are rising, and Bitcoin was at $5,800 yesterday morning. Now, it resides above $6,000, together with some market stocks. The belief in the stocks seems like recovering, but not certain. Beware, maybe the stock market is set for a healthy jump up right now. And somehow, maybe, honorable Jerome H. Powell is confident about that.

Fed Buys Top Level Asset-backed Securities amid Coronavirus

These will include, of course, credit card loans, short-term banking loans, Small Business Association-backed loans and more. Also, several days ago Powell was saying that the Fed is buying $500 billion worth of Treasury shares, as well as $200 billion in mortgage securities. Per Chris Rupkey, a chief financial analyst at Union Bank MUFG:

“Fed policy is shifting into a higher gear to try to help support the economy which looks like it is in freefall at the moment. The central bank is shifting from being not just the lender of last resort, but now it is the buyer of last resort. Don’t ask how much they will buy, this is truly QE infinity.”

The Treasury Department, from their side, will back and secure the Fed movements. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin claims that its time to provide extreme quantities of pure help to small and middle business in America:

“We are committed to providing relief for American workers and businesses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses and critical industries that are most impacted by the coronavirus. We will take all necessary steps to support them and protect the U.S. economy.”

The stocks are in the red zone for several days. Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock lost 4% during this Monday, but more than 30% of its stock price during the last 30 days. Companies like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a quarter of their price. Exxon is losing 52% during 2020, while Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is losing 62%. But the biggest catastrophe is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with their fantastic 82% loss during the period from 1 January till today.

Plenty of good reasons to buy out the stocks before someone finds coronavirus cure.

Author: Jeff Fawkes Jeff Fawkes is a seasoned investment professional and a crypto analyst covering the blockchain space. He has a dual degree in Business Administration and Creative Writing and is passionate when it comes to how technology impacts our society.