Robert Kiyosaki to Buy More Bitcoin Before $1,000,000 Milestone

Author Robert Kiyosaki, known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” was seen on X earlier today sharing his candid reflections on the price of Bitcoin BTC $107 793 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $18.16 B over the years. He admitted that he joined the BTC acquisition race quite late, as he bagged his first holding at $6,000 per coin.

Bitcoin Is Expensive, Whether at $6,000 or $107,000

Kiyosaki recently acknowledged that his first Bitcoin purchase was done late, at a time when the coin had climbed to $6,000. It is worth noting that Bitcoin has traded at $0.1 at some point in its debut. At the $6,000 price level, the serial entrepreneur believed that the flagship cryptocurrency was quite expensive.

WHAT IS EXPENSIVE? I was late into Bitcoin. I waited too long….which may have been a good thing. I waited because I did not understand today’s modern money. So I bought my first Bitcoin at $6000 a coin. It was expensive. Today I wish I had bought more at $6000. Today… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 30, 2025

Fast forward to this day, he feels like he could have bought more. However, he feels the same way about gold and silver. Bitcoin has grown by more than 1000% since that time till now. According to CoinMarketCap data, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $107,662.16, following a 0.26% rally within the last 24 hours.

The author described his hesitation as a good thing, considering that he did not have a full understanding of modern money at the time. He was rather fixated on fiat currency, which he now refers to as fake money. Moving beyond his regrets, Kiyosaki says he is buying more Bitcoin even at the current price of over $107,000.

His confidence comes from the projection that the BTC price will hit $1 million in the near future. He made it quite clear that he is not certain that the firstborn digital asset will hit this price level, but he remains optimistic.

Should Bitcoin price reach $1 million, Kiyosaki does not want to be one of those who may say, “I wish I had bought more.”

“Even if you can afford only one Satoshi today….I believe five years from now you will be saying, “I wish I had bought more,” Kiyosaki explained, subtly urging people to buy a portion of Bitcoin, no matter how little.

How Close Is Bitcoin to a $1 Million Price Level?

Robert Kiyosaki had earlier predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. Judging by the BTC price movement over the years, this lofty projection is not entirely impossible.

From having $0 market value in 2009 when the coin was first introduced, the crypto has now grown to $107,000. It had previously reached an all-time high (ATH) of over $111,900.

For Bitcoin to reach $1 million within the next five years, it would need to increase by approximately 855%.

Within this time, another halving event will occur, and the slash in mining reward could push the price of the coin towards Kiyosaki’s projection. On this premise, Kiyosaki thinks investors need to pay more attention to the volume of the coin they hold, rather than just the price.

“While price is important, the rich will still be those with the most Bitcoin…The quantity you own is more important for your future than the prices,” he advised.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.