FIFA Moves NFT Platform to New EVM-Compatible Blockchain

Key Notes

FIFA is migrating its NFT platform to an EVM-compatible blockchain for better performance and scalability.

Migration is set to occur on or after May 20, 2025.

FIFA Collect owners will need to re-import exported collectibles before the deadline.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced plans to launch a new blockchain platform for its non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles and fan experiences. The new platform, FIFA Blockchain, will be EVM-compatible and is expected to offer enhanced performance, future features, and improved scalability.

In the announcement made on April 30, FIFA revealed that its NFT collection, FIFA Collect, will be migrating from the Algorand blockchain to the new FIFA Blockchain. Existing owners of FIFA Collect NFTs will be able to access their collectibles on the new platform.

Currently, holders are not required to take any action, but if any steps are needed, FIFA will provide detailed instructions.

Migration Details and Actions for FIFA Collect Owners

The migration is expected to occur on or after May 20, 2025. FIFA’s announcement further clarified that, once the exact date is confirmed, NFT holders will be notified.

FIFA Collect owners can expect a similar experience to what they had before, with access to their collectibles through their existing accounts. The main difference will be the introduction of new features on the FIFA Blockchain.

The migration will be free of charge for all collectible holders. However, FIFA noted that any collectibles exported from the platform must be reimported before May 20, 2025, in order to be included in the migration.

To facilitate this, FIFA Collect accounts will temporarily allow re-import functionality. Holders who fail to re-import their items by the deadline will need to contact customer support and may have to go through an additional verification process.

Users holding USDC will be able to spend their coins before the migration, but withdrawals will only be permitted after the migration date. On the day of the migration, the platform is expected to be temporarily offline for approximately 12 hours. Users will be notified in advance.

The announcement also stated that, following the completion of the migration, wallets based on the Algorand blockchain, such as Defly and Pera, will no longer be supported. Instead, holders will need to switch to EMV-compatible wallets, such as MetaMask, to access their collectibles.

The move to an EVM-compatible blockchain aligns with a broader industry trend as more projects embrace Ethereum standards to boost scalability, interoperability, and developer adoption.

Platforms like Injective have recently launched native EVM support, achieving high throughput and enabling advanced features like on-chain AI and institutional-grade DeFi, further highlighting the growing momentum behind EVM-based infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.