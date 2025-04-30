Cardano Founder Reacts To Controversial Bitcoin Core Update

Key Notes

Bitcoin Core developers are proposing a change to OP_RETURN, raising concerns.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently reacted to the update.

Critics urge miners to reject the proposed changes on the grounds that Bitcoin's design is at risk.

A recent proposal to change how the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, handles transaction data has led to a growing debate among developers. Amid the controversy, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson joined the discussion by posting a simple yet impactful GIF.

The new proposal will focus on the Bitcoin OP_RETURN feature, with the controversy centered around the potential misuse of the network to store non-financial data.

Charles Hoskinson Weighs in Amid Growing Concerns

In a recent post on X, Charles Hoskinson responded to the controversy by sharing a sarcastic GIF. His post suggested the situation reflects warnings he has made in the past.

The Cardano founder made the reaction after developer Jason Hughes flagged a Bitcoin Core pull request that could change the transaction relay policy. The proposed change would allow higher volumes of arbitrary data to travel across the network before it even reaches the blockchain.

According to the update, Hughes warned that this could lead to serious problems, including slower transaction times, overloaded nodes, and long-term blockchain bloat. He described the update as a risk to Bitcoin’s core purpose and stability. In his view, the most prominent digital asset must avoid becoming a tool for broadcasting large amounts of irrelevant or spam-like data.

To address the issue, Hughes recommended using Bitcoin Knots, an alternative version of Bitcoin Core maintained by developer Luke Dashjr. Bitcoin Knots applies stricter controls over what kinds of transactions can pass through the network.

Hughes also urged major mining pools like AntPool and ViaBTC to reject the proposed changes and help preserve Bitcoin’s original design principles.

It is important to note that Hoskinson’s reaction brought more attention to the issue. This is particularly significant as the Cardano ecosystem has started exploring connections with Bitcoin, including wallet compatibility. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently revealed bold plans to integrate Bitcoin into the DeFi landscape.

Based on market sentiment, his public stance points to broader concerns about the direction of Bitcoin development.

Bitcoin Wallet Functionality and Key Limitations

It is worth mentioning that the technical debate has also sparked criticism over how Bitcoin wallets handle the OP_RETURN feature. Cardano DRep Psiloblox pointed out that many wallets still lack proper support for adding messages to Bitcoin transactions using OP_RETURN.

Pretty much every single Bitcoin wallet out there ignores this feature ( one of the only features BTC even has … ), but I have to ask… does your wallet support attaching messages with Bitcoin transactions via OP_RETURN? pic.twitter.com/xTeipFOxhX — $psiloblox :umbrella_with_rain_drops:️ PSB SSPO (@PSILOBLOX) April 29, 2025

He shared that this was a missed opportunity, especially when Cardano’s Lace wallet is preparing to support Bitcoin. Psiloblox used Moonshine wallet as an example of how OP_RETURN could be implemented effectively.

He suggested that wallets could improve the user experience by allowing text to be automatically converted into HEX format, and by adding options like QR code scanning for message entry. These additions, he said, would make the feature more accessible for users who are not technically inclined.

Regarding the development, Developer Peter Todd proposed a soft fork to restrict what can be placed in OP_RETURN fields. He recommended allowing only specific data types, like hash digests and public keys. This would make it harder to abuse the network with unnecessary content.

Looking beyond Bitcoin technical details, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes has made an ambitious prediction for the future of BTC. He believes Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2028, fueled by U.S. economic policies that increase liquidity. Currently, the largest digital asset, Bitcoin, is trading at $95,123.30, according to CoinMarketCap, but Hayes sees significant growth potential in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.