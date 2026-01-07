Polymarket Strikes Major Deal With Dow Jones, WSJ to Distribute Prediction Data

Key Notes

Polymarket's data will appear in WSJ, Barron's, and Investor's Business Daily for earnings forecasts and market predictions.

The partnership marks prediction markets' growing acceptance despite ongoing debates about gambling regulation and insider trading concerns.

Industry leaders like Brian Armstrong and Vitalik Buterin defend the platforms' value as information sources rather than pure gambling venues.

Polymarket has announced another significant partnership, now agreeing to distribute prediction data to Dow Jones outlets, which include The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Barron’s, and Investor’s Business Daily.

The breaking news was given by Bloomberg, a WSJ competitor, in contact with Polymarket. An official announcement is expected later on Jan. 7, according to the report. Polymarket data will be displayed online and in print and used in new features such as an earnings calendar showing expected results for publicly traded companies, the outlet wrote.

This is the first traditional media partnership for Polymarket. Meanwhile, the New York-based prediction market platform’s main competitor, Kalshi, had already partnered with CNBC and CNN for a similar intent. Both prediction markets have been on a business development run to carve partnerships and expand their services, reach, and brand awareness among traditional enterprises.

Prediction Markets’ Partnerships Run With Enterprises

Nevertheless, Polymarket had already consolidated significant partnerships, as Coinspeaker reported in 2025. In November, the platform partnered with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), bringing crypto-powered predictions to UFC and Zuffa Boxing events, featuring broadcast integration and venue activations. Also in November, Polymarket became Yahoo Finance’s exclusive crypto prediction market provider.

Google, a direct competitor to Yahoo and an industry leader, is also tapping into prediction market-oriented insights from both Polymarket and Kalshi for the Google Search and Google Finance products.

This explosive growth in partnerships and attention prediction markets are receiving does not come at a low cost. Despite proven recognized value from some people, prediction markets have raised relevant concerns and become the center of long debates and controversies.

Critics claim that prediction markets are just gambling platforms in disguise to avoid gambling regulation. Additionally, insider trading is a recurrent concern, as insiders can highly benefit from first-hand positioning and taking action that can influence results in the available markets.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, addressed this latter concern, arguing that insider trading would not be desirable if these platforms were optimizing for trading and gambling, but the opposite is true if they are optimizing for becoming data and news insights platforms.

In this case, “you 100% want insider trading, because that’s where you get real signals,” Armstrong said in a video circulating on X. The logic here is simple: insiders will build large-volume positions in the outcome they know will win and people can watch these odds and movements as “a source of news and what will happen in the world,” in his words.

Coinbase CEO confirmed: insider trading is 100% necessary for prediction markets Brian Armstrong: "If you want truth about the world, insiders are the only path" Here's the truth we must accept: – Stock markets: insider kills "fair play"

– Prediction markets: insider creates… pic.twitter.com/2CK5TzZolt — Lirratø (@itslirrato) January 5, 2026

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum ETH $3 155 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $381.17 B Vol. 24h: $23.79 B creator, also came in defense of prediction markets, arguing in favor of a positive structure as long as incentives are well-aligned. 42Space founder, Leo, replied to Buterin’s arguments, however, arguing that he was describing an idealized structure that is not the current reality, adding fuel to the debate.

The Platonic prediction market@VitalikButerin's "healthier prediction markets" only exist in an idealized textbook version. Today in practice, it is anything but that. 1) the mechanism of PM to turn private information into public knowledge is through subsidies. Historically… pic.twitter.com/20SWONNZrU — Leo ⌛ (@Leozayaat) December 24, 2025

What is happening around prediction markets is part of the process of innovation and a healthy step as these solutions mature and get into people’s lives and minds. Recent activities like Polymarket partnering with Dow Jones and Kalshi doing the same with CNBC and CNN strengthen the value these platforms are providing as a data source, but the debate is still far from being finished.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.