Bitcoin Policy Institute Launches Interactive US Tax Payment Model in Support of Bitcoin For America Act

The Bitcoin for America Act aims to codify a national Bitcoin reserve while allowing Americans to remit federal taxes using cryptocurrency.

BPI's tax payment model projects net advantages ranging from $34.6 trillion to $1.11 quadrillion depending on adoption rates and timeframes.

The bill frames Bitcoin accumulation as a national security priority, citing competition with China and Russia in strategic crypto reserves.

Nonpartisan crypto policy think tank The Bitcoin Policy Institute has offered its official endorsement for the Bitcoin for America Act of 2025, which would allow citizens to pay taxes with Bitcoin and direct those funds to the national Bitcoin reserve.

BPI also launched a new financial Bitcoin Tax Payment Model tool in support of the act that calculates the financial impact Bitcoin tax remittances would have on the federal Bitcoin reserve. According to a Nov. 20 press release, the model offers policymakers and the public “a data-driven illustration of the potential fiscal benefits of long-term Bitcoin accumulation.”

PRESS RELEASE: Today, BPI is endorsing the Bitcoin for America Act introduced this morning by @rep_davidson. We're also releasing a first-of-its-kind financial dashboard modeling the impacts of the U.S. government accepting bitcoin for tax payments. pic.twitter.com/Mgutjnodfg — Bitcoin Policy Institute (@btcpolicyorg) November 20, 2025

Bitcoin for America Act Potential Savings

The Bitcoin for America Act was introduced to the US House of Representatives on Nov. 20 by Ohio congressman Warren Davidson. The bill lays out the case for codifying the Bitcoin reserve and allowing Americans to pay taxes via Bitcoin by pointing out that cryptocurrency has proven inflation-proof. It also frames the reserve as a matter of state security.

According to the bill, the US risks falling behind nations such as China and Russia in the strategic race to accumulate a cryptocurrency reserve. Passage of the bill, meanwhile, would “safeguard national security by securing a stake in a decentralized, geopolitically neutral asset immune to sanctions or external interference.”

The Bitcoin for America Act will position our country to lead—not follow—as the world navigates the future of sound money and digital innovation. Read more about my Bitcoin for America Act below!https://t.co/1DqIkbStoG — Rep. Warren Davidson (@Rep_Davidson) November 20, 2025

BPI’s Bitcoin Tax Payment Model displays the hypothetical earnings that would result from a specific percentage of US federal taxes being paid in Bitcoin. The tool allows users to tweak several parameters including the approximate percentage of taxes to be paid in Bitcoin (from 0 to 10%), the time period ranging retroactively from 2020 to predictions as far as 2050, expected Bitcoin and tax revenue yearly growth rates, and the types of tax revenue considered.

With the options maxed out and imagining a hypothetical scenario where 10% of citizens began paying all eligible federal taxes in Bitcoin from the year 2020 all the way through 2050, for example, the tool predicts a net advantage (Bitcoin reserve with growth versus a cash reserve) of $1.11 quadrillion.

A more potentially viable configuration with just 1% of taxpayers remitting in Bitcoin shows that, according to the model, the net advantage would yield $34.6 trillion from 2025 through 2050, enough to wipe out the current US deficit and public debt.

