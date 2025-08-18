Key Notes

Flipster removes the invisible cost of spreads, usually incurred twice per trade, which often exceeds posted trading fees.

Beyond zero spreads, Flipster provides over 20 major perpetual pairs, up to 100x leverage.

The exchange also offers interest-earning balances, supported by institutional-grade security for active traders.

Crypto perpetuals trading platform Flipster announced the launch of the industry’s first zero-spread trading model on Monday, August 18.

This also makes it the first crypto exchange to truly eliminate and spreads, or hidden price gaps, which potentially drain trader profits.

By introducing this structural change, Flipster becomes the first crypto exchange to provide one-price execution with zero markup on major perpetual pairs.

The move aims to deliver an unprecedented level of pricing transparency in perpetual trading, while setting up new industry standards.

Flipster Eliminates Invisible Markups and Spreads

Most crypto exchanges display a trading fee on every order, but industry analysts note that this is only part of the actual cost.

The often-overlooked factor is the spread, which is the hidden gap between the price to go long and the price to go short.

Traders usually incur this cost twice, once while opening the account, and the other time while closing it.

This built-in round-trip cost is not shown upfront, yet it steadily erodes returns on every trade, particularly for active, high-frequency, or high-volume traders. In many cases, the spread expense can surpass the posted trading fee.

For example, a $100,000 trade with a visible 5-basis-point fee would cost $50. However, a 2-basis-point spread adds another $40 in hidden costs, bringing the total to $90.

After accounting for slippage, the actual cost can easily be two to three times the listed fee.

Crypto exchange Flipster removes this hidden cost and markups by introducing zero spreads on major pairs. This way, the exchange changes the traditional structure of liquidity and trade execution.

Instead of using separate bid and ask prices, the platform offers a single unified price, a feature that’s missing in most exchanges.

Key Details About Flipster Crypto Exchange

The crypto exchange features zero spreads on more than 20 major perpetual pairs and up to 100x leverage. It offers a single unified market price with no markup or hidden slippage, a feature rarely seen in the industry.

In addition to competitive execution, Flipster enables traders to earn on balances while trading, providing both locked and flexible capital options without interrupting activity.

Built with security standards on par with leading global financial institutions, the exchange positions itself as a solution for active traders seeking precision, speed, and transparency in perpetual trading.

Recently, decentralized finance on Solana has seen a similar evolution, with Raydium, the network’s key DeFi player, launching perpetual futures trading through Orderly Network’s omnichain liquidity system.

This debut, featuring up to 40x leverage, marks Solana’s first perpetual futures option and highlights the growing trend of sophisticated decentralized trading platforms.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.