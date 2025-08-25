New Gemini Credit Card Pays 4% in XRP – Here’s How It Works

Key Notes

The new Gemini XRP credit card provides tiered rewards from 1-4% cashback with merchant promotions reaching up to 10%.

Gemini expanded RLUSD integration as a base currency across all spot pairs to streamline trading for US customers.

The exchange secured a $75 million credit line from Ripple while preparing for public listing despite recent losses.

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, confirmed the launch of the XRP edition of the Gemini Credit Card, a move that strengthens both the exchange’s product offerings and Ripple’s ecosystem.

According to Gemini, the new card allows customers to earn up to 4% back in XRP $2.96 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $176.05 B Vol. 24h: $7.73 B , directly deposited into their Gemini accounts.

Behold, the XRP edition of the @Gemini Credit Card! Earn up to 4% back in XRP every time you swipe. It's that easy. Amazing awaits https://t.co/yxURzST3hN — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) August 25, 2025

The rewards program spans multiple categories: 4% on gas, EV charging, and rideshares; 3% on dining; 2% on groceries; and 1% on general purchases. Gemini has also introduced merchant-specific promotions that increase cashback to as much as 10% in XRP.

Co-founder Tyler Winklevoss also chimed in on the launch, calling it a win for the “XRP Army,” offering fresh ways for users to earn and engage with the Ripple-issued token. This aligns with Gemini’s broader goal of deepening crypto adoption in daily transactions.

Calling on the XRP Army. This Credit Card 💳 was made for you. Earn up to 4% back in XRP every time you swipe. Onward! 🚀 https://t.co/oeC2Qg1mSG — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) August 25, 2025

Moreover, Gemini announced expanded support for Ripple’s RLUSD after initially listing the stablecoin in May. US users will now be able to use RLUSD as a base currency across all Gemini spot pairs, streamlining trading and reducing the need for multiple conversions. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this integration as a milestone for mainstream adoption, connecting stable payments with broader asset utility.

Gemini Eyes IPO Amid Strengthened Ripple Ties

The XRP credit card launch and RLUSD integration come at a pivotal time for Gemini, which is positioning itself for a public listing in the United States. The firm recently revealed a $75 million credit line from Ripple in its official IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), deepening the partnership between the two companies.

Despite posting a $282 million net loss in the first half of the year, Gemini’s latest credit card partnership with Ripple signals its intention to press forward with its global expansion ambitions. Recently, the firm secured a MiCA license in Malta to operate in the EU and introduced tokenized US stocks, signaling diversification beyond pure crypto trading.

By tying customer rewards and exchange liquidity more closely to Ripple’s ecosystem, Gemini is betting that these innovations will not only yield passive income for XRP holders but also demonstrate retail demand to potential investors as it edges towards its public market debut.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.