Key Notes

Grayscale’s Chainlink spot ETF will trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK.

LINK price surged 3% past $23 following the filing, with daily trading volumes climbing 54% to $815 million.

Institutional interest in Chainlink is accelerating, with Bitwise also pursuing a Chainlink ETF and corporate treasuries adding LINK.

As per the latest SEC filing submitted on September 8, crypto asset manager Grayscale is willing to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The asset manager filed a Form S-1 to convert the Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) into the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF, set to trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK.

After the announcement, bullish momentum pushed LINK LINK $23.15 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $15.70 B Vol. 24h: $831.13 M up 3%, breaking past the $23 mark.

Grayscale Files to Convert Its Chainlink Trust Into Spot ETF

As per the Form S-1 submitted to the US SEC, the proposal hinges on NYSE Arca’s generic listing standards for commodity-based ETPs, filed in July.

This could let certain crypto products get listed without needing individual SEC approval. If adopted, Grayscale expects its LINK Trust to meet the requirements.

The trust would hold LINK directly, with Coinbase Custody as custodian and BNY Mellon as administrator and transfer agent.

It would issue shares and redeem them in blocks of 10,000, initially only through cash transactions facilitated by third-party liquidity providers.

Subject to regulatory approval, Grayscale could introduce in-kind LINK transfers. The filing also leaves open the possibility of staking LINK, pending tax and regulatory clearance.

Grayscale is not alone in pursuing a Chainlink ETF. In August, Bitwise Asset Management also filed with the SEC for its own Chainlink-backed product.

LINK Price Surges 3%

Following the development, LINK price shot up by 3%, surging past $23 levels, with the daily trading volumes jumping by more than 54% to $815 million.

This shows a strong bullish sentiment among traders, with analysts giving a prediction of $35 or more.

On the technical chart, the LINK price is forming another bull flag pattern, following a previous breakout that delivered an 80% gain.

Analysts indicate that if the pattern repeats, the next upward move could push LINK’s price above $34, signaling continued bullish momentum.

looks like $LINK is cooking another bull flag rn. First one sent it +80%… if it repeats, next leg takes it straight into $34+ territory. simple as that! Time to assemble link marines.. pic.twitter.com/FevkCNjPcC — Axel Bitblaze 🪓 (@Axel_bitblaze69) September 8, 2025

Amid its strong rally this year in 2025, LINK is becoming a dominant market player, ranking among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap. As a result, corporate demand for LINK treasury has also been on the rise recently.

Recently, Nasdaq-listed real estate asset manager Caliber announced that its board has approved a digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy centered on acquiring Chainlink’s native token, LINK.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.