Will Pi Network Price Recover After This Bullish Signal?

A positive shift in global macro developments, such as progress in the US-China trade deal, could bolster market sentiment for Pi Coin.

Crypto analyst Tom Camp predicts a potential jump to $1.50, citing a significant trendline breakout and prolonged consolidation phase as signs of an imminent rally.The disparity between Pi Network's internal Global Consensus Value (GCV) of $314,159 and its external exchange price of $0.60 continues to fuel debate among Pioneers.

Despite the strong selling pressure over the past week, the Pi Network PI $0.64 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $4.74 B Vol. 24h: $65.50 M price has managed to defend the $0.60 support. Amid strong consolidation around $0.63 over the past two weeks, signs of potential recovery appear in the near future.

As per the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, the Pi Network price is preparing to break out from the three weak bearish momentum. The MACD line is approaching a crossover with the signal line, signaling a potential bullish shift.

As bearish momentum diminishes and the crossover takes place, market sentiment could turn positive, boosting investor confidence in Pi Coin. This could potentially lead to buying pressure while pushing the price even higher.

The global macro development can further support the Pi coin upside from here. The US-China trade deal has taken a positive turn as both economies agreed on a framework to restore the truce. This could act as a major catalyst for Pi Network and the broader crypto market.

Pi Network’s dual-value model, which includes an internal Global Consensus Value (GCV) of $314,159 and an external exchange price of $0.60, has recently sparked debate among Pioneers.

The debate intensified after the Pi token’s significant correction, plunging to $0.60, a steep 80% drop from its peak, further widening the disparity between the two valuation metrics.

Allegations of unpaid rewards and stalled migrations have added to the frustration.

Pi Coin to Soon Make a Strong Comeback?

Pi Network’s price remains stable at $0.64, maintaining its position above the critical support level of $0.61 for the past two weeks. While the coin has yet to stage a significant recovery, its resilience above this support is noteworthy.

Market analysts suggest that if inflows improve and broader market conditions turn bullish, Pi Network could challenge its immediate resistance at $0.71

Crypto analyst Tom Camp has hinted at a potential price increase for Pi Network’s native token, $PI, suggesting it could climb to $1.50.

Camp pointed out that PI has broken a significant trendline on the 4-hour timeframe and noted the token’s prolonged consolidation phase. “This could be a preparation for a big rise,” Camp stated, urging traders to “buckle up” as momentum appears to build.

$PI to 1.5$ ?#Pi broke a major trendline on the 4H timeframe, and it's been crawling for a while. This could be a preparation for a big rise!!

Buckle up, let's warm up the engines🚀 Good luck pic.twitter.com/2fRidMFjC6 — Tom Camp (@tradertomcamp) June 11, 2025

