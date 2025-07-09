HBAR Price Tests Critical $0.18 Resistance: Can Bulls Break Through?

Key Notes

Grayscale added HBAR to its Smart Contract Platform Fund with 5.8% allocation, replacing Polkadot in Q3 rebalance.

HBAR broke above $0.17 resistance level, positioning for highest daily close since June 12 amid institutional interest.

Double-bottom pattern formation suggests potential 60% breakout target at $0.28 if price closes decisively above $0.18.

Hedera HBAR $0.17 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $7.25 B Vol. 24h: $283.49 M price increased over 5% on Tuesday, July 9, building on momentum from Grayscale’s recent announcement that it had added the token to its Smart Contract Platform Fund. The continued price surge, two days after the initial news, highlights sustained investor interest in HBAR’s institutional inclusion alongside Ethereum ETH $2 780 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $335.31 B Vol. 24h: $26.04 B , Solana SOL $157.6 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $84.42 B Vol. 24h: $5.32 B , Cardano ADA $0.63 24h volatility: 6.5% Market cap: $22.62 B Vol. 24h: $928.03 M , and Sui SUI $3.09 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $10.68 B Vol. 24h: $829.95 M , replacing Polkadot DOT $3.63 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $5.53 B Vol. 24h: $234.81 M in the Q3 2025 rebalance.

According to the updated Grayscale GSC fund allocation, HBAR now represents approximately 5.8% weight in the fund, trailing Cardano’s 18.57% and ahead of Avalanche’s 6.76%. Ethereum and Solana dominate with over 30% each, establishing HBAR’s position in the institutional conversation.

Every quarter, we rebalance and update the components of our multi-asset funds Grayscale DeFi Fund, Grayscale Smart Contract Fund, and Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund. Read on for our Q3 updates 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dESsVwpq1j — Grayscale (@Grayscale) July 7, 2025

Following this news, HBAR price broke above $0.17, positioning for its highest daily close since June 12. The RSI reading of 62.04 signals potential overheating, warranting caution as the price tests key resistance at $0.18.

HBAR Technical Analysis: Double-Bottom Pattern Eyes $0.28 Target

The HBAR daily price chart shows a classic double-bottom reversal pattern, with lows at $0.13 in mid-April and late June. This bullish setup hints at a 60% breakout if confirmed with a close above the neckline resistance near $0.22.

If bulls manage a decisive close above $0.18, the technical projection from the double-bottom pattern sets the next major target at $0.28, coinciding with the previous rejection in March.

However, failure to break $0.18 could result in consolidation back to the $0.15 level, with strong support from both the EMA and Bollinger mid-band.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.