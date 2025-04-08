Key Notes

Amid the broader crypto market recovery today, one altcoin stands out with a 20% upside in Hedera Hashgraph’s native crypto HBAR $0.16 24h volatility: 15.2% Market cap: $6.67 B Vol. 24h: $542.61 M . This massive pump in Hedera price comes following an integration announcement with AI tech giant NVIDIA.

As of press time, HBAR’s price is trading at $0.16, with its market cap soaring past $6.5 billion, and daily trading volume has increased by 42% to more than $538 million.

NVIDIA Announces Hedera Integration

On Monday, AI chipmaker and tech giant NVIDIA announced the integration of Hedera Hashgraph blockchain into its AI systems. This highlights a strong partnership between the AI and blockchain worlds.

Anthony Rong, Nvidia’s Regional Vice President of Engineering, shared the news, highlighting the transformative potential of this partnership. He noted that the integration will redefine decentralized AI along with enterprise blockchain applications.

With this partnership, Nvidia will integrate Hedera’s fast, secure, and energy-efficient public ledger into its AI workflows to enhance real-time data verification and build trust in AI-generated results. It will also address the growing need for accuracy and reliability as AI adoption expands across industries.

Rong also emphasized that this partnership has the potential to transform critical sectors like finance, healthcare, supply chains, and autonomous systems, all of which depend largely on rapid and precise data.

He stated that Hedera enables transparent and immutable tracking of data origins, ensuring trustworthiness in AI processes. This ultimately helps to mitigate the risks of misinformation, eros, and other frauds in AI outputs.

Rong added that Hedera’s high-speed, low-energy network aligns perfectly with Nvidia’s commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable technology.

Will Hedera’s Price Rally Continue from Here?

Similar to the rest of the crypto market, Hedera’s price has also been subject to volatility amid global macro uncertainties and Trump tariff wars. The good thing is that today’s Hedera price pump comes with a 20% increase in HBAR futures open interest, now moving to $148 million.

The on-chain data also highlights strength. For example, Hedera’s Bollinger Band Trend (BBTrend) has flipped positive to 3.96, after spending seven days in the negative territory. This indicates that a potential bullish reversal is in the making.

Overall, HBAR seems to be showing signs of a healthy turnaround after the bottom formation during the recent market correction.

