Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Just Flashed Its Loudest Signal in Months – Will You Act Before It Moves?

Despite a 17% drop over the past month, futures volume on BitMEX surged by more than 16,400%, hitting $44.15 million according to Coinglass.

Meanwhile, ADA has managed to hold its key support zone between $0.30 and $0.35, and is currently trading near $0.40, still down 87% from its all-time high of $3.10.

Price action remains tightly consolidated, with traders closely watching for updates on a potential spot ADA ETF.

Grayscale has submitted an application, now under SEC review, but no official approval has been granted yet.

Grayscale's spot Cardano $ADA ETF hasn't been approved by the SEC yet. 🇺🇸 The application is still under review, with a decision now expected in early 2026. Fingers crossed we see an approval in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/h9c1gVWqfN — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) January 7, 2026

ADA Price Analysis: What’s Next for Cardano?

ADA saw a slight bounce this week after a sharp rejection below the descending trendline visible on the daily chart below.

Price is now compressing after months of lower highs while volatility is contracting near historical demand.

Also, the MACD indicator remains slightly green while the RSI indicator reads a value of 50, which means that the bulls are attempting a takeover.

However, to complete a reversal, the nearest resistance should be cleared first.

In the bullish case, the first resistance level sits near $0.70. A daily close above that level opens the path toward the $1.30-$1.35 region.

If momentum carries beyond that zone, the chart projects a longer-term extension toward $2.

On the other hand, a very important support level stands at $0.30. A clean daily close below it would result in a major correction. In that case, a revisit of the $0.27-$0.28 lows is likely.

New Presale BTC Hyper Brings Solana’s Technology to Bitcoin For the First Time

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new presale project, is making waves by introducing Solana’s speed and low fees to the Bitcoin ecosystem for the first time.

Bitcoin Hyper is gaining momentum fast, with a vision to make Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and more functional for real-world use.

By connecting the Bitcoin network to Solana’s high-performance technology, $HYPER will eliminate the blockchain’s slow speed, high fees, and limited application support.

Bringing DeFi, NFTs, memes, and much more to BTC, Bitcoin Hyper has already raked in $30 million in its ongoing presale.

The presale token allocation is limited but early buyers are supported with rewards, the ability to stake their $HYPER, and more.

To buy before it lists on exchanges, you can visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect any supported wallet, such as Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.