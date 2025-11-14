Ethereum Treasury Firm BTCS Posts $65.59 Million Income in Q3 Earnings Report

Key Notes

BTCS has reported the most transformative quarter in its history, announcing record Q3 2025 revenue of $4.94 million, a staggering 568% year-over-year increase and 78% sequential growth.

According to the official press release, the company’s aggressive Ethereum-first strategy has enhanced its financial position, driving net income to $65.59 million, powered primarily by $73.72 million in unrealized gains as Ethereum ETH $3 187 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $385.35 B Vol. 24h: $49.74 B appreciated sharply throughout the quarter.

With ETH holdings rising to 70,322 tokens, valued at $291.58 million as of Sept. 30, BTCS has now become one of the most heavily Ethereum-exposed public companies in the US.

CEO Charles Allen described the quarter as a defining moment in the company’s evolution, noting that BTCS raised more than $200 million, launched a share repurchase program, and delivered substantial ETH-per-share expansion.

“The increase in ETH per share highlights the success of our capital-efficient model and integrated operations,” said BTCS CEO Charles Allen.

Strategic Capital Moves Strengthen Shareholder Value

The company’s nine-month revenue of $9.40 million, up 437% year-over-year, already surpasses its full-year 2024 revenue by more than 2.3x.

The company also executed decisive capital-market maneuvers to strengthen investor value, including issuing the first-ever Ethereum dividend and loyalty reward, which sharply reduced short interest from 5.56 million shares to under 1 million in two months.

A $50 million share repurchase program added further support, with BTCS buying back stock at prices roughly 15% below the average issuance.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Can ETH Recover Above $3,400 as Momentum Indicators Reset Lower?

Ethereum trades around $3,183, on-course for a third consecutive losing session. The 12-hour chart shows ETH attempting to stabilize after a steady decline from the late-October highs, with candles now pressing against the lower Bollinger Band at $3,146.

The middle Bollinger Band sits at $3,409, forming the first major resistance. ETH needs a strong breakout above that $3,409 midpoint to restore bullish structure and open room toward the upper Bollinger Band near $3,671, a level that rejected price multiple times in October. Until that reclaim occurs, the broader structure still leans corrective rather than impulsive.

Momentum remains under pressure. The RSI at 36.51 hovers in bearish territory, with the signal line at 42.36 still trending downward. The indicator is not yet oversold, implying sellers retain control even as ETH tests the lower volatility boundary. If RSI dips below 30, a stronger reaction bounce becomes more likely, but in the current configuration ETH is still searching for direction rather than confirming reversal.

A clean candle close below $3,146 exposes deeper retracement into the $3,000 area, where ETH staged a previous reaction rally in early November.

For now, ETH’s path hinges on whether bulls can force a reclaim of the mid-band at $3,409, which would flip near-term sentiment and suggest the correction is maturing. Until then, Ethereum remains at risk of a corrective slide towards $2,900.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.