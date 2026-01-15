Key Notes

ICP rose from $3.09 to $4.71 over seven days before settling at $4.25 on January 15.

The token overtook NEAR for second place among AI and big data tokens by market cap.

Mission 70 white paper proposes reducing new ICP token creation by 70% by the end of 2026.

Internet Computer ICP $4.29 24h volatility: 11.4% Market cap: $2.35 B Vol. 24h: $748.64 M extended its rally with a 35.20% gain over seven days. The token climbed from $3.09 to a weekly high of $4.71 before settling at $4.25.

Trading volume reached $797 million over 24 hours, up 150% from the previous day, according to CoinGecko data. The gains follow a 17% rally on Jan. 13 ahead of the white paper release.

Mission 70 White Paper Released

Dfinity founder Dominic Williams published the Mission 70 white paper on Jan. 13. The document proposes reducing ICP inflation by at least 70% by the end of 2026.

In practical terms, fewer new tokens would enter circulation, which could benefit existing holders by limiting supply growth.

An important new ICP white paper. This is a big one, enjoy! #Mission70 "Mission 70 and Accelerating the Internet Computer Economy"https://t.co/T6HiI2wSUY — dom williams.icp ∞ (@dominic_w) January 13, 2026

The white paper estimates that proposed changes would cut annual token creation from 9.72% to 5.42%, a 44% reduction.

Additional platform usage through Dfinity’s cloud services and its Caffeine.ai application would drive the remaining reduction by increasing the rate at which ICP tokens are permanently removed from supply.

Williams also responded to Ethereum ETH $3 353 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $404.14 B Vol. 24h: $32.13 B co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Jan. 14.

Buterin had declared Web3 infrastructure ready for mainstream use. Williams positioned Internet Computer as a working implementation of that vision, stating that its cloud platform would reach mass market adoption in 2026.

By 2015, work began to build a functioning world computer, that can truly host sophisticated apps onchain, by reimagining network design from first principles. After years of R&D it emerged. It's called the Internet Computer. In 2026, onchain cloud will go mass market. https://t.co/STMGjB57Ou — dom williams.icp ∞ (@dominic_w) January 14, 2026

Market Context

Community tracker @DfinityToday reported that ICP overtook NEAR NEAR $1.80 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.30 B Vol. 24h: $238.19 M for second position among AI and big data tokens by market cap on CoinMarketCap. The account noted the token had gained over 40% year-to-date.

$ICP has just overtaken $NEAR and now occupies the 2nd position in the ranking of AI and Big Data tokens by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. pic.twitter.com/qVQtqDCk76 — Internet Computer Today (@DfinityToday) January 14, 2026

The Fear & Greed Index climbed to 61, indicating greed. This marks a sharp shift from the 26 reading two days earlier, when sentiment registered as fear. Total crypto market capitalization added 0.56% to reach $3.35 trillion.

Derivatives data from Coinglass showed bearish bets accounted for $260.53 million in forced closures over 24 hours, compared to $196.17 million for bullish positions.

Total market liquidations reached $456.68 million, down 38% from the prior day.

ICP ranks 56th by market cap at $2.31 billion. The token is listed on major exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.