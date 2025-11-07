ICP Flips TAO, What’s Driving 200% Weekly Surge?

Key Notes

ICP jumped 200% in one week, adding over $3.1 billion to its market cap.

On-chain data shows record futures open interest and trading activity.

ICP is trading around $8.5, with analysts eyeing $20 in the near-term.

The Internet Computer ICP $8.64 24h volatility: 43.5% Market cap: $4.66 B Vol. 24h: $1.52 B has continued its explosive rally, surging nearly 39% on Nov. 7 alone. This extends the cryptocurrency’s seven-day gain to over 200%, adding $3.1 billion in market cap.

The rally has made ICP the world’s largest AI blockchain, flipping Bittensor TAO $379.8 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $3.65 B Vol. 24h: $402.91 M . According to the data by CoinMarketCap, ICP currently trades at $8.56 and boasts a market cap of $4.57 billion, climbing into the top 30 cryptocurrencies.

Data from CoinGlass, futures open interest (OI) for ICP across major exchanges has reached an all-time high of $237.92 million. Rising OI indicates that fresh capital is flowing into the market.

ICP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, on-chain data reveals that total ecosystem trading volume has surged to $1.4 billion, up by 100% in the past day. This is the highest trading activity since March 2022, suggesting renewed investor interest in AI-linked blockchain projects.

ICP Rally Fueled by AI Hype

Social engagement metrics also point to soaring interest, with 4,850 posts and 2.21 million interactions recorded across DePIN discussions.

The latest ICP price rally was largely driven by a key announcement from the Dfinity Foundation, the Swiss-based organization behind the Internet Computer protocol.

In early November, Dfinity unveiled Caffeine, a new AI platform that can build applications from scratch. Initially demonstrated in Zurich during SFTechWeek in October, the app’s full release now allows users to input text, images, and code prompts.

A Short-Term Correction Ahead?

Despite the bullishness, technical indicators are signaling potential overbought conditions. ICP’s daily RSI has climbed above 85, suggesting the cryptocurrency may be due for a cooldown after its parabolic rise.

ICP price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: TradingView

The price has also broken far above its upper Bollinger Band, often a sign of short-term overheating.

However, analysts are eyeing higher price targets on social media. Ali Martinez noted that bullish momentum could continue, identifying key resistance zones at $7.50, $11.50, and $20.

Three key resistance levels to watch for Internet Computer $ICP during this pump: • $7.50

• $11.50

• $20 pic.twitter.com/PupfiuL9yS — Ali (@ali_charts) November 6, 2025

If ICP sustains its volume and investor confidence, the current rally could extend further, making it one of the best crypto to invest in right now.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.