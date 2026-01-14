Key Notes

Vitalik Buterin states that Ethereum's "sharding" vision is effectively realized through ZK-EVMs.

He contrasted permanent decentralized tools ("hammers") against restrictive centralized software ("corposlop").

The "walkaway test" was cited as the ultimate standard for true user ownership and autonomy.

Vitalik Buterin declared on Jan. 14 that the technological prerequisites for the original Web3 vision are finally operational.

The Ethereum ETH $3 292 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $397.02 B Vol. 24h: $37.77 B co-founder urged developers to shift focus from speculative narratives to building decentralized applications that permanently protect user rights.

In his extensive statement, Buterin argued that the ecosystem has effectively solved its scaling and privacy challenges.

He cited the maturity of zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machines (ZK-EVMs) and Layer-2 solutions as the tipping point.

In 2014, there was a vision: you can have permissionless, decentralized applications that could support finance, social media, ride sharing, governing organizations, crowdfunding, potentially create an entire alternative web, all on the backs of a suite of technologies.… pic.twitter.com/ihU9qOrXfG — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 14, 2026

According to him, these technologies now allow the network to support high-performance applications across finance, social media, and governance without relying on centralized intermediaries.

“Hammers” vs. “Corposlop”

Buterin’s core argument centered on a philosophical distinction between two types of software. He criticized modern centralized services as “corposlop” software that surveils users, restricts features behind subscription walls, and can be disabled remotely.

In contrast, he called for builders to create “hammers.” He defined a hammer as a tool that a user buys once and owns forever. It does not require an account, does not spy on the user, and never stops working.

The Proof of Maturity

To validate his claim, Buterin pointed to specific protocols that are already working. He highlighted Waku, a privacy-focused messaging layer, and Fileverse, a decentralized workspace.

He noted that Fileverse has achieved significant usability gains over the past year. The application passes the “walkaway test.” This test ensures that an application continues to function fully even if its original developers disappear or the company shuts down.

The declaration reinforces Buterin’s earlier comparisons of Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, emphasizing that the network’s goal is to serve as neutral, permanent infrastructure.

Market Analysis: Intraday Pullback

Ethereum traded at $3,284 as of Jan. 14, down 1.96% from its daily high of $3,350. Trading volume reached $36.36 billion over the past 24 hours, an increase of 66.9%.

The asset holds an 11% share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, which stands at $3.3 trillion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.