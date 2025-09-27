Important Security Tip Shared With FTX Creditors Amid Growing Scam

Key Notes

Sunil has notified the public of a scam email trend, impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC in FTX payout distribution.

The scam email claims that Kroll has partnered with Digital Disbursements for the remaining payout.

Payoneer is the only distribution partner that has been added to BitGo and Kraken.

Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC., the liquidator in charge of FTX reorganization plans, has reportedly been impersonated by bad actors. An FTX Creditor activist took to X to notify the public, citing that the perpetrators of the exploit utilized emails. He even shared a screenshot of the supposed Kroll email to creditors.

Scammer Announces Collaboration Between Kroll and Digital Disbursements

According to Sunil, FTX creditors received an email from an address claiming to be Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC. The mail reads,

“Dear Client, Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC is the agent overseeing the resolution process as managed by the chapter 11 plan coordinator.”

Next, it was stated that the liquidator was collaborating with a trusted payment partner, which it called Digital Disbursements, to complete the payout exercise. To this end, it attached a no-reply email for verified creditors to look out for in their inbox or spam. In this new email, they were to find instructions and directions on how to set up their accounts.

The entity behind the email even went as far as quoting the target recipient’s remaining claim. Though it looked quite authentic, Sunil clarified that it was a scam email. Therefore, he counselled FTX creditors to remain vigilant and stay away from performing certain actions. This includes visiting the FTX Claim portal, the BitGo site, and the Kraken portal through links embedded within any email.

Rather, the right action to take is to directly visit their website and log in on a separate browser. This way, the incidence of scams is significantly reduced.

Payoneer Joins BitGo and Kraken as FTX Distribution Partner

Based on comments from other claimants, the scammer behind these phishing emails has been at it for quite some time.

Still, many people are unfamiliar with identifying such disguised emails. FTX Creditors are required to pay more attention to the emails and links that they click on. Apart from BitGo and Kraken, which were earlier announced as the distribution partner for the payouts, FTX Estate has only added Payoneer as a supporting platform. This was done back in June, with this firm acting as a third payout option for creditors across 93 jurisdictions.

