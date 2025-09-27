Ripple’s RLUSD Listed on Top Crypto Exchange Bybit

Key Notes

Bybit has listed RLUSD on its platform, with multiple trading pairs.

This stablecoin listing development further bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

Bybit has now joined the likes of Bullish, Kraken, Bitstamp, Margex, and Gemini, which already list the stablecoin.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has expressed its support for Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin by listing the asset. This move is significant, as it further serves as a bridge between Traditional Finance (TradFi) systems and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Moreover, it is a further expansion of RLUSD’s market reach and, indirectly, its use cases.

Multiple Trading Pairs Available on Bybit

Bybit is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list RLUSD, marking an expansion of the coin’s availability to traders and institutional investors across multiple jurisdictions. The exchange is presenting potential users with direct access to a digital asset that offers seamless transitions between regulated tokenized funds that bear yields and liquid crypto assets.

This exchange’s reputation as one of the biggest players in the industry makes the new development a major achievement for the stablecoin and even for Ripple. Backed by the USD, RLUSD runs on Ethereum (ETH) and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Now, Bybit will support both deposits and withdrawals of this stablecoin on these blockchains.

As part of this feat, multiple trading pairs, including RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/ETH, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/MNT, and RLUSD/XRP, are now available on the Bybit platform. However, it is worth noting that their availability is highly dependent on regulatory restrictions across jurisdictions.

Major Listings and Support

Significantly, RLUSD has grown in such a short time since its launch (since December 2024). According to CoinMarketCap data, this stablecoin ranks as the 90th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $789.45 million. Its popularity spans across platforms like Bullish, Kraken, Bitstamp, and even the Winklevoss twin brothers’ Gemini.

US-based Gemini listed RLUSD in May 2025, causing the trading volume of the stablecoin to surge significantly at the time. Notably, the crypto trading platform Margex was one of the first exchanges to show its support for as soon as it was launched last year.

On January 29, the high-leverage exchange confirmed that it will now be available as collateral for trading various crypto pairs. The broader crypto market is expecting top exchanges like Binance and Coinbase to list RLUSD. Bybit’s listing may eventually propel it to show support in the near future.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.