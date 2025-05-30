Is Pi Network Crash Imminent With This Bearish Pi Coin Indicator?

Key Notes

The CMF has dipped below the zero line, while the Squeeze Momentum Indicator suggests impending volatility could drive further Pi Coin price decline.

Pi Coin’s price has corrected by 5% today, slipping to $0.67 as broader bearish sentiment prevails due to factors like the US-China tariff war.

Dr.Altcoin predicts Pi Coin’s price could drop as low as $0.40 before showing signs of recovery in late August.

As the broader market sentiment turns bearish amid US-China Trump tariff war, the native cryptocurrency Pi Coin is likely to see further bearish downturn.

On-Chain Metrics Show Pi Network Selling Pressure Is Growing

As per the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, the Pi Network is seeing rising outflows. The CMF has dipped slightly below the zero line, noting that sellers are having the upper hand over buyers. Thus, the overall market sentiment around Pi coin is turning bearish.

The increasing dominance of outflows over inflows highlights growing hesitation and waning confidence in Pi cryptocurrency’s near-term prospects.

Similarly, another on-chain indicator, the Squeeze Momentum Indicator, shows that Pi is experiencing an active squeeze. In the image below, the black dots on the chart indicate periods of low volatility, often followed by sharp price movements signaled by blue dots. The current squeeze appears to be building bearish momentum.

Amid the existing negative momentum, the impending volatility is likely to drive a swift Pi Coin decline. This technical pattern generally signals substantial downward movements, further supporting the bearish outlook for Pi Network.

Pi Coin Price Can Tank to $0.4

Renowned crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin has forecasted further price declines for Pi Network, suggesting the downward trend may persist until late August before a potential recovery.

“The price of Pi will likely continue to decline until the end of August, after which it may slowly start to recover,” Dr. Altcoin stated, reiterating his earlier prediction of a potential drop to $0.40. He emphasized the critical role of transparency, noting, “No investor wants to put money into something where the founders refuse to be transparent.”

