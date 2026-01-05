Japan’s Finance Minister Backs Crypto Trading on Exchanges

Key Notes

Japan is positioning exchanges and banks as the main gateway for public crypto access.

The government plans to cut crypto taxes to a flat 20%, matching stocks and funds.

Crypto oversight is moving under securities law, bringing stricter disclosure rules and enforcement.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the government supports crypto trading through regulated stock and commodity exchanges.

During the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Katayama called 2026 Japan’s “digital year” and added that the goal is to move crypto into existing market systems.

The Finance Minister’s comments indicate that Japan does not want crypto growth to sit outside its financial system.

The government wants digital assets traded where rules, supervision, and investor checks already exist.

Exchanges Over Standalone Crypto Platforms

Katayama said traditional exchanges are the main entry point for the public to access digital assets.

Officials believe most retail investors trust stock and commodity exchanges more than standalone crypto platforms.

Using familiar venues reduces risk for new investors and makes oversight easier for regulators.

Also, the government is watching overseas markets closely. In the United States, crypto-linked exchange products already trade on major venues.

Japan does not yet allow crypto ETFs, but exchange-based trading is seen as the base layer if such products are approved later.

Crypto Oversight Moves Under Securities Law

In December, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) proposed moving crypto oversight from the Payment Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This is the same law used for stocks and funds.

Under this framework, major cryptocurrencies would be treated as financial products. That brings stricter disclosure rules, limits on insider trading, and stronger enforcement.

Regulators argue most crypto activity today is investment-driven, not payment-based.

Enforcement has already tightened. In early 2025, authorities asked app stores to remove apps linked to unregistered overseas exchanges. Access to Japanese users now depends on local approval and compliance.

Japan is also changing its tax policy. The government supports lowering crypto gains tax from a progressive system that can reach 55% to a flat 20%. That matches the rate applied to stocks and funds.

Stablecoins are part of the same plan. Regulators approved the yen-backed stablecoin JPYC and have allowed banks to explore crypto custody and trading.

The aim is direct integration with the banking system, not a separate crypto economy.

