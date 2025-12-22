JPMorgan Explores Crypto Trading Desk as Wall Street Capitulates

Key Notes

JPMorgan is in early exploration of a crypto trading desk targeting institutional clients.

The initiative represents a strategic pivot from years of public skepticism.

The bank already operates blockchain infrastructure through Onyx and processes Bitcoin ETF trades.

JPMorgan Chase is exploring the launch of a cryptocurrency trading desk for institutional clients. The project is in early research phases. No launch timeline has been set. The move signals a significant operational shift for the largest US bank, aligning it with competitors already entering the digital asset market.

The bank’s markets division is assessing which products and services to offer in response to growing client demand and a changing regulatory environment in the United States. The exploration is in its early stages, and any concrete plans will depend on client demand and a full assessment of risks and regulatory feasibility.

The Institutional Take

This development stands in stark contrast to the long-held public skepticism of CEO Jamie Dimon. In 2017, Dimon famously called Bitcoin a “fraud” and threatened to fire any trader dealing in it. More recently, he referred to it as a “pet rock.” However, his stance has softened publicly to defending a client’s right to buy Bitcoin BTC $89 404 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $36.85 B .

Jamie Dimon’s public criticism has long served as a strategic cover while the bank built formidable blockchain infrastructure with Kinexys (previously known as Onyx) and JPM Coin. This exploration into direct trading is not a change of heart. It is a pragmatic response to client demand and fee-generating opportunities demonstrated by BlackRock’s spot ETF success.

JPMorgan will not cede the institutional trading market to rivals like Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered. The bank’s actions, not its CEO’s rhetoric, have consistently pointed toward deeper integration. This is the next logical step.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.