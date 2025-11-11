JPMorgan Partners Singapore’s Largest Bank, DBS, for Tokenized Deposit Transfers

Key Notes

The framework creates interoperability standards allowing banks to issue and move blockchain-based deposit representations instantly.

Tokenized deposits maintain full regulatory oversight while delivering programmability and settlement speed of blockchain technology.

DBS previously executed the first interbank crypto options trade with Goldman Sachs involving Bitcoin and Ethereum last month.

Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, has teamed up with JPMorgan’s Kinexys division to design a framework enabling real-time interbank transfers of tokenized deposits across multiple blockchains. The initiative represents a significant step toward merging traditional finance with decentralized settlement architecture.

According to local reports, the new framework will streamline liquidity movement between institutions, reduce settlement times from days to seconds, and lower operational risks in cross-border transactions. The system will leverage Kinexys’ cross-chain infrastructure, enabling interaction between permissioned and public blockchains without compromising compliance or data privacy.

The collaboration focuses on creating interoperability standards that allow banks to issue, move, and redeem blockchain-based representations of customer deposits in real time.

“As the digital asset ecosystem continues to grow, interoperability remains a critical piece in reducing fragmentation and ensuring that the full value of tokenized money can be transferred safely across borders,” said Rachel Chew, Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Digital Currencies, Global Transaction Services, DBS Bank.

Tokenized deposits differ from stablecoins by being fully backed by bank-held funds, maintaining regulatory oversight while delivering the programmability and instant settlement benefits of blockchain technology.

DBS Expands Blockchain Integration Efforts

The partnership follows DBS’s ongoing efforts to integrate blockchain-based products into institutional finance.

Last month, DBS and Goldman Sachs executed the first-ever interbank crypto options trade, a cash-settled over-the-counter transaction involving Bitcoin BTC $103 155 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $71.39 B and Ether ETH $3 452 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $417.12 B Vol. 24h: $34.89 B options. During the announcement, Max Minton, Goldman Sachs’ Head of Digital Assets for Asia Pacific, expressed expectation of more institutional involvement in the coming months.

SUBBD Presale Crosses $1.3M

As major institutions like JP Morgan and DBS advance asset tokenization initiatives, early-stage projects such as SUBBD continue attracting investor attention.

SUBBD is an AI-driven project with creator monetization tools for influencers and brands.

The SUBBD presale has now exceeded $1.3 million of its $1.5 million target, with tokens currently priced at $0.057. With less than 24 hours before the next pricing tier, early investors can visit the official SUBBD presale site to access up to 20% staking rewards and other community incentives.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.