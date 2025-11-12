JPMorgan Begins Rollout of Deposit Token JPM Coin on Coinbase’s Base

Key Notes

The nation's largest bank partners with America's biggest crypto platform to modernize institutional payment infrastructure.

Commercial banking transactions now execute instantly using blockchain rails rather than traditional multi-day clearing systems.

JPMorgan pursues euro-denominated token development while Coinbase relocates corporate headquarters to business-friendly Texas jurisdiction.

JPMorgan Chase has officially launched its blockchain-based deposit token, JPM Coin (JPMD), on Base, the Ethereum layer-2 network developed by Coinbase. The rollout, announced on Nov. 12, marks a significant collaboration between the largest US bank and the largest US crypto exchange.

According to Base’s official post on X, the proof of concept for JP Morgan’s USD deposit token, JPMD, is now available for transfers on Base. The team also noted that the token could see commercial banking transactions executed within seconds, not days.

From proof of concept to fully live. J.P. Morgan’s USD deposit token, JPMD, is now available for institutional transfers on Base. Moving money should take seconds, not days. Commercial banking is coming onchain. pic.twitter.com/cW6tMPLvsw — Base (@base) November 12, 2025

JPMorgan and Coinbase Unite to Transform Institutional Payments

The JPM Coin token represents US dollar deposits held at JPMorgan and allows institutional clients to conduct 24/7, near-instant payments using blockchain rails instead of traditional clearing systems. The launch follows JPMorgan’s earlier pilot program with Mastercard, Coinbase, and B2C2, which tested interoperability between banks and blockchain ecosystems for settlement efficiency.

JPMorgan’s blockchain unit, Onyx, designed the system to streamline cross-border payments and liquidity transfers, leveraging Ethereum’s smart contracts.

On Nov. 11, JPMorgan announced a separate partnership with DBS Bank to pilot tokenized deposit transfers, further signaling its intent to expand blockchain integration across global financial networks.

The bank is also developing a euro-denominated version (JPME), pending regulatory approval in the European Union. Global Head of the global co-head of JPMorgan’s blockchain division Kinexys, Mallela Naveen confirmed a trademark “JPME” filing for the potential euro-denominated token.

Today @Coinbase is announcing our decision to leave Delaware and reincorporate in Texas. This decision was not made lightly, but we’ll always do what’s best for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders. 1/6 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) November 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Coinbase revealed plans to shift its legal incorporation from Delaware to Texas following shareholder approval. Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal said the exchange aims to capitalize on Texas’s pro-business regulatory environment and greater legal protections for corporate entities.

