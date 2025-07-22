JPMorgan Chase Mulling Crypto Collateral for Lending

Key Notes

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a lending service that accepts clients' cryptocurrency holdings as collateral.

JPMorgan intends to kick off this service by early 2026.

This news comes a few days after the GENIUS Act was passed into law.

Reputable financial organization JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a lending service that will accept clients’ cryptocurrency holdings as collateral. According to a recently published Financial Times report, the service is still under consideration, with a potential debut in 2026.

JPMorgan Shifts Bitcoin Stance Amid Improved Ecosystem

Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan is making attempts to expand its crypto reach. On July 22, FT reported that JPMorgan Chase is exploring the possibility of offering crypto‐secured loans to its customers.

For a more comprehensive perspective, these clients would likely use their crypto holdings, such as Bitcoin BTC $118 307 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $42.03 B and Ethereum ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B , as well as possibly memecoins, as collateral to secure loans from the bank.

Although still under consideration, JPMorgan plans to launch this service by early next year. Notably, Dimon used to be quite skeptical about BTC in the past, constantly highlighting its uncertain use cases and involvement in illicit activities. However, there has been some flexibility in his stance over the years. At one time, he drew parallels between buying Bitcoin and personal freedom.

“I don’t know what the Bitcoin itself is for, but I defend your right to smoke a cigarette, I’ll defend your right to buy a Bitcoin. I won’t personally ever buy a Bitcoin,” Dimon said.

Then again, he acknowledged JPMorgan’s interest in facilitating client access to the flagship cryptocurrency in May. He made sure to clarify that the bank had no plan to offer custody services at that time.

GENIUS Act and Key Crypto Legislation in the US

This upcoming new crypto-linked lending program may be considered as one of such strategies that clearly shows the company’s evolving crypto stance. More broadly, it is a reflection of the wider embrace of cryptocurrencies in the Traditional Finance (TradFi) sector. The availability of key legislation for crypto fuels this positive momentum.

The US House passed the GENIUS Act on July 17, marking the coming of the first primary crypto legislation since Donald Trump took office.

The GENIUS Act establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins backed by US dollars or liquid assets. Additionally, this bill requires annual audits for issuers with a market capitalization exceeding $50 billion and establishes rules governing the issuance of securities by foreign entities.

There is also the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which provides precise, functional requirements for crypto market participants. The primary objective of this regulatory framework is to protect customers while promoting innovation. With such improved regulation, more traditional companies, such as JPMorgan, are likely to invest in cryptocurrency.

Strategy Continues to Acquire Bitcoin

Michael Saylor-led Strategy is one of the TradFi companies with a strong affinity for Bitcoin. Around the time when the coin briefly surged past the $123,000 mark, the business intelligence software firm added over 6,220 more BTC.

Based on a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 21, Strategy spent a total of around $739.8 million on this acquisition. As a result, it now HODLs 607,770 BTC acquired for approximately $43.61 billion.

As revealed, the company also has a yield of 20.8% YTD 2025.

