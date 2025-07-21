Strategy Buys $740M in Bitcoin as Price Hits $122,000

Key Notes

Strategy purchased 6,220 Bitcoin for $739.8 million last week amid bullish price swings.

The firm’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 607,770 BTC, valued at $43.6 billion.

A Strategy executive sold $4.9 million worth of MSTR shares ahead of the Bitcoin buy.

saw another boost last week as Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. made a fresh investment of nearly $740 million.

The company, already known as the largest public holder of Bitcoin, added over 6,220 more coins as the cryptocurrency briefly surged past the $123,000 mark.

Strategy Buys $739.8 Million Worth of Bitcoin During Price Surge

In a significant development, Strategy revealed it made another large Bitcoin purchase last week. The company added 6,220 Bitcoin, spending a total of around $739.8 million.

This information was made public through a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21.

Strategy has acquired 6,220 BTC for ~$739.8 million at ~$118,940 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.8% YTD 2025. As of 7/20/2025, we hodl 607,770 $BTC acquired for ~$43.61 billion at ~$71,756 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/8z5HygrDWs — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 21, 2025

According to the update, the acquisition took place as Bitcoin reached a new high of $123,000 earlier in the week before falling below $120,000. The coins were bought at an average price of $118,940 each. By the end of the week, Bitcoin was trading around $118,000.

This recent addition raised Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 607,770 units. The company has now spent close to $43.6 billion on Bitcoin. The average purchase price stands at $71,756 per coin.

Strategy remains the largest public company holding Bitcoin, and it has continued to expand its portfolio despite market fluctuations.

Bitcoin prices fluctuated rapidly, but Strategy proceeded with the purchase, showing strong confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value. Although the company hasn’t commented on the timing, filings confirm the deal was completed before the weekend.

The purchase came at a time when some investors were waiting for a possible drop. Nevertheless, the firm acted during the upswing, adding more Bitcoin to an already large reserve.

Before the recent purchase, Strategy filed a $4.2 billion share sale to expand its Bitcoin Treasury.

It is essential to add that Strategy appears focused on HODLing over time instead of short-term gains. The market continues to take note of these actions.

Executive Sells Company Shares While Bitcoin Stack Grows

While the company added more Bitcoin, one of its top executives sold off a part of his company shares. Wei-Ming Shao, who serves as Strategy’s senior executive vice president, sold 10,900 shares. The shares were worth around $4.9 million.

This was not his first sale in recent days. The week before, he sold shares valued at about $25.7 million. These sales were listed in filings submitted to the SEC. The timing closely followed the company’s announcement of its latest Bitcoin investment.

In related news, the Japanese investment firm Metaplanet acquired an additional 797 Bitcoin as the BTC price crossed $122,000. According to the update, the acquisition increased the firm’s holding from 15,555 BTC to 16,353 BTC.

Meanwhile, as the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new high of $123,000 on July 14, institutional interest in the coin also increased. Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin firm Block Inc. joined the S&P 500. This marks a milestone seen as a significant victory for Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency sector.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.