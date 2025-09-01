Justin Sun Claims $200M of Trump’s WLFI Token Unlock: ‘Not Selling’

Key Notes

Justin Sun acquired 600 million WLFI tokens representing 3% of unlocked supply, positioning him as major governance stakeholder.

WLFI trades at $0.2453 with $6.05 billion market cap despite 38% decline from pre-launch peak of nearly $0.40 per token.

High speculation surrounds the project with $2.57 billion daily volume and regulatory risks from political endorsements.

On September 1, the World Liberty Financial governance token, WLFI, had its Token Generation Event (TGE), unlocking 20% of the 100 billion tokens. The project has Donald Trump’s endorsement. Crypto whales like Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX), participated in the launch by claiming part of their vested tokens.

In particular, Justin Sun claimed 600 million WLFI, worth approximately $200 million at the TGE. This amount accounts for 3% of the 20 billion unlocked WLFI, making Sun a significant shareholder of the project, with high influence in its governance decisions.

Moreover, Sun holds nearly $1 billion worth of the token, according to Arkham Intelligence, which was acquired from sources other than the initial unlock today. Before the TGE, WLFI was already trading in a derivatives version on perpetual markets, seeing a 500% surge in price moments prior to the event, as Coinspeak reported earlier.

JUSTIN SUN JUST CLAIMED $178 MILLION $WLFI Justin Sun just claimed his 20% unlock of WLFI – worth almost $200 Million. In total, he holds $891.2 MILLION of WLFI! He says he is not selling anytime soon. https://t.co/o1qft2IuvB pic.twitter.com/G2ggEjbqxC — Arkham (@arkham) September 1, 2025

Justin Sun has pledged commitment to the project and said he has “no plans to sell our unlocked tokens anytime soon,” pointing to the project’s “too powerful long-term vision,” concluding he is “fully aligned with the mission.”

Besides the public commitment to not selling any of the 600 million claimed WLFI, the crypto millionaire has also promised to increase the USD1 circulating supply by $200 million on Tron. USD1 is a stablecoin token pegged to the US dollar with connections to World Liberty Financial.

Excited to share my thoughts on $WLFI — I truly believe this will be one of the biggest and most important projects in crypto. 🦅 We have no plans to sell our unlocked tokens anytime soon. The long-term vision here is too powerful, and I’m fully aligned with the mission.… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 1, 2025

WLFI Price Analysis

Based on data from CoinMarketCap, WLFI was trading at $0.2453 per token at the time of this writing, just a few hours post-TGE. At this price and with a 24.66 billion WLFI circulating supply, Donald Trump’s endorsed DeFi project has a $6.05 billion market capitalization and a $24.53 billion fully diluted value (FDV).

As mentioned before, WLFI saw a spike in price moments before the unlock and subsequent listing on leading exchanges, trading at nearly $0.40 per token then. Despite the over 38% drop from its peak, WLFI accumulated 7% gains in the last 24 hours, referencing a price traded in futures markets before the official launch today.

The market’s interest in WLFI is high, with a 24-hour volume topping $2.57 billion, accounting for 41.5% of its market cap.

Despite the hype, WLFI operates in a highly speculative market, with risks including price volatility, regulatory scrutiny—especially tied to political figures—and potential selling pressure from unlocked tokens. Investors and traders should proceed with caution, carefully evaluating the project and related activities before making significant financial decisions.

An example of related risks can be seen in the recent activity observed on Pi Network, as the token declined by 10% despite a long-awaited network upgrade, as Pi coin reserves reached a record 420 million PI on centralized exchanges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.