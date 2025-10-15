KAIO Launches Tokenized Version of Hamilton Lane’s Senior Credit Opportunities Fund on Sei

Key Notes

Hamilton Lane's evergreen private credit fund becomes accessible through blockchain tokenization via KAIO's feeder fund structure.

The tokenized assets can serve as collateral in DeFi applications, expanding utility beyond traditional investment vehicles.

Analysts predict significant price momentum for SEI following similar institutional adoption patterns seen with competing networks.

KAIO, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has announced the tokenization and launch of Hamilton Lane’s Senior Credit Opportunities fund on the Sei blockchain network.

Hamilton Lane is a leading investments market firm based in the US. According to an Oct. 15 blog post on the SEI website, it has approximately $986 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025.

According to the blog post, the firm’s “Senior Credit Opportunities Fund” (SCOPE), an evergreen private credit fund, is now available through tokenized access on the SEI network via the “Hamilton Lane SCOPE Private Credit Access fund” (HL SCOPE), a feeder fund setup to invest into SCOPE and the KAIO protocol.

Hamilton Lane's Tokenized SCOPE Fund is live on Sei. Following BlackRock and Brevan Howard’s tokenized funds on Sei, a tokenized private credit fund from Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE, $986B AUM) is now accessible on Sei via @KAIO_xyz. RWAs Move Faster on Sei. ($/acc) pic.twitter.com/JgK9SWSKgs — Sei (@SeiNetwork) October 15, 2025

A Growing Market for RWA Tokens

Real-world asset (RWA) tokens have become an increasingly popular investment vehicle as of late with numerous heavyweight investment firms jumping on the bandwagon.

Just a week prior to the Hamilton Lane announcement, KAIO announced the launch of tokenized versions of BlackRock’s ICS “US Dollar Liquidity Fund” and Brevan Howard’s “Master Fund” on Sei.

According to a press release, KAIO’s tokenized fund offerings can be integrated into stablecoin architectures and other DeFi applications as collateral or as a yield-bearing reserve, giving tokenized assets additional utility in the decentralized ecosystem.

Momentum Builds for SEI

As Coinspeaker recently reported, analysts have signaled a turnaround for SEI SEI $0.22 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $1.35 B Vol. 24h: $149.71 M , after a longstanding downtrend, with some predicting a “massive bull run.”

In an Oct. 8 post on X, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez compared SEI’s chart pattern to SUI’s, citing the latter’s 2024 momentum which saw SUI rally from $0.75 in January 2024 to an all-time high of $5.35 on Jan. 6, 2025.

$SEI is starting to look like $SUI in 2024! Get ready for a massive bull run. pic.twitter.com/Qpi1zdDWXO — Ali (@ali_charts) October 8, 2025

Another analyst, Mister Crypto on X, posted an annotated chart showing SUI’s practical market movement with the notation “a breakout is imminent!”

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.