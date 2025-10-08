Analyst: SEI Is Preparing for Massive Bull Run, Similar to SUI

Key Notes

Analysts expect a strong bull run for Sei, similar to Sui in 2024.

Sei is still down by 75% from its ATH of $1.14.

The asset’s price chart shows a double-bottom formation.

Sei SEI $0.28 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $1.74 B Vol. 24h: $179.34 M , the native token of the purpose-built layer-1 blockchain built for trading applications, is seeing expectations of a strong bull run.

Ali Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, pointed out the similarities between SEI and Sui SUI $3.48 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $12.61 B Vol. 24h: $1.25 B price charts in an X post on Oct. 8.

$SEI is starting to look like $SUI in 2024! Get ready for a massive bull run. pic.twitter.com/Qpi1zdDWXO — Ali (@ali_charts) October 8, 2025

Martinez says that SEI’s chart pattern looks very similar to SUI’s 2024 momentum, when SUI recorded a massive rally from around $0.75 in January 2024 to an all-time high of $5.35 on Jan. 6, 2025.

Another analyst, who goes by Mister Crypto, showed the double-bottom formation on the SEI s price chart between May 2024 and June 2025.

Historically, this formation is similar to what pushed the SUI price.

Two Different Stories

Sui brought huge attention to the layer-1 space as it offered a highly scalable development platform. In simple terms, it is a low-cost blockchain designed to make it easy for anyone to create and use apps, games, and digital assets that run smoothly and securely.

On the other hand, Sei’s application is more niche. The blockchain is built to power trading-focused apps, which give users faster transactions and lower fees for decentralized finance and exchange activity.

Last month, Sei joined forces with Crypto.com exchange and Chainlink for institutional-grade custody and to bring the US government economic data on-chain.

SEI is currently trading at $0.28 with a market capitalization of $1.72 billion. The altcoin would need to reach a market cap of at least $12 billion to match the SUI price rally.

While the technical and fundamental patterns look bullish for SEI, it’s also very important to keep an eye on the macro scene due to its high impact on financial markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.