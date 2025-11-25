Kaspa Whales Are Loading Up Millions: Bull Run Ahead?

Key Notes

Whales quietly bought over 35 million KAS during the dip.

Kaspa just broke out of a 10-day accumulation zone with strong volume.

Kaspa’s technical signals point to a bullish reversal.

Kaspa (KAS) is showing signs of a major comeback as big wallets are loading up millions of tokens at low prices. The layer-1 proof-of-work network is seeing strong interest from whales while the broader crypto market is still stuck in extreme fear conditions. Only a few altcoins, like Kaspa, remained bullish despite the bearish market conditions.

KAS rose by 27% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.0525 at the time of writing. The asset’s daily trading volume grew by 112%, reaching $86.4 million, and its market cap just surpassed the $1.4 billion mark.

This price point marks a two-week high for Kaspa. Most of the interest in KAS comes from large players. According to an X post by Kaspa Builders, eight Kaspa wallets accumulated over 35 million in KAS tokens, which triggered the recent price hike.

🚨 Big wallets are buying the dip — aggressively. 🚨 While the market is shaking out weak hands, the top $KAS holders are quietly loading up millions of coins. Looking at the on-chain data in this snapshot: • Rank #164 wallet: +9,000,000 KAS

• Rank #8 wallet: +6,571,183 KAS… pic.twitter.com/FLU70SvNj8 — Kaspa Builders (@KaspaBuilders) November 25, 2025

These are not retail buyers, the X post reads. They are large holders, exchanges, and long-term investors.

When many large wallets buy at the same time, it often appears before a trend reversal in price.

Strong Technical Signals

Kaspa just made one of its strongest moves in weeks, breaking out of a 10-day accumulation zone, Kaspa Builders wrote.

📈 Kaspa (KAS) 4H Technical Analysis — Skyrocket Mode Activated 🚀 Kaspa just delivered one of its strongest 4H moves in weeks — and the chart is showing multiple signs that momentum is far from over. 🔥 1. Massive Breakout From Accumulation Zone After spending nearly 10 days… pic.twitter.com/FXT9SV3XEc — Kaspa Builders (@KaspaBuilders) November 25, 2025

The recent breakout above the $0.05 mark brought high volume, strong volatility, and no strong rejection, which usually signals a true reversal.

Fibonacci levels show key support at $0.0500, $0.0487, $0.0466, and $0.0451. The analyst wrote that as long as KAS stays above $0.0465 and $0.0470, the chart stays bullish.

However, the Kaspa relative strength index broke out above 80. While this shows very strong buying pressure with no bearish divergence, the indicator also hints at an overbought position. It’s important to note that the overall expectations for 2026 are mixed due to the macro uncertainty.

While Kaspa’s trend has flipped bullish, backed by strong technicals and heavy accumulation, the sentiment around the broader crypto market could have a high impact on the asset.

