Robert Kiyosaki Is Buying One More Bitcoin, But Stops For Now

Key Notes

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $123,091, driven by record ETF inflows over the last week.

Robert Kiyosaki said he is buying another Bitcoin at $120K but is putting a pause on his purchases.

On-chain data shows healthy profit-taking without panic, supporting a continued bullish trend.

Renowned financial educator and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has once again endorsed Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B , revealing that he is going to buy the digital asset once again. It has happened as BTC is hovering at $122K, after hitting a new all-time high of $123,091.61.

YAY: Bitcoin over $120k. Great news for those who already have some Bitcoin. Bad news for who….for what ever reason….never “pulled the trigger.”

They own nothing. As warned in previous X…”Pigs get fat…. Hogs get slaughtered.” I am buying one more coin…. and get… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 14, 2025

As reported earlier, Kiyosaki had recently purchased another BTC at $110,000. The author confirmed that he now holds “enough Bitcoin” and will pause further purchases, for now. “I am buying one more coin… and get fatter,” he wrote.

“As tempting as Bitcoin going to $200K to $1 million is… I do not want to be a HOG and get slaughtered,” he explained.

Bitcoin Hits New Highs

The Bitcoin rally has been a result of massive BTC ETF inflows in the US. On July 10, the ETFs posted their largest daily inflow of 2025 at $1.18 billion, signaling ongoing institutional accumulation. The next day, the investment products attracted another $1 billion in inflow, SoSoValue data shows.

“Bitcoin’s surge is driven by longer-term institutional buyers,” said BTSE COO Jeff Mei, adding that prices could reach $125,000 within the next month or two.

In a statement given to CNBC, Mei said that the potential market disruptions from President Trump’s trade tensions are being largely ignored by large players who see long-term upside.

Also, according to Enigma Trader, Bitcoin’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) remains above 1, indicating that while short-term holders are taking profits, there’s no widespread panic selling.

Kiyosaki Warns Against FOMO

While reaffirming his long-term belief in Bitcoin, Kiyosaki cautioned new investors against succumbing to FOMO (fear of missing out) as prices continue to climb. He said those rushing in now risk overexposing themselves at the wrong time.

Kiyosaki advised beginners to start small, even with just a satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, and to focus on long-term education and strategy.

Kiyosaki emphasized that, like Warren Buffett, who he claims is “sitting on $350 billion in cash,” he’s prepared to wait for economic clarity before making larger moves.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.