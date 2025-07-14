Key Notes

Japan’s MicroStrategy, Metaplanet, recently purchased 797 BTC at an average price of $117,451 per coin.

This latest purchase brings its total Bitcoin holding to 16,353 BTC.

Core Bitcoin proponents are confident that the price of the coin will hit $250,000 soon.

While Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B shocks crypto enthusiasts with a $122,000 price level, Metaplanet decided to increase its holdings. The company, widely called Asian MicroStrategy, recently added 797 BTC to its holdings. This move shows that Metaplanet is gradually moving towards reaching its 30,000 Bitcoin target for the end of 2025.

Metaplanet Races Towards 30,000 Bitcoin Bag

In the early hours of July 14, Metaplanet announced on X that it had acquired an additional 797 BTC at an average price of $117,451 per coin. This purchase took the firm’s total BTC holding from 15,555 BTC to 16,353 BTC. Markedly, this holding represents 54.51% of Metaplanet’s target Bitcoin for the end of this year.

Only a week ago, Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, took to X to say that the Japanese firm had accumulated 2,205 BTC. The purchase was worth $238.7 million at an average price of $108,237 per token. This was the acquisition that took the firm’s Bitcoin holdings to 15,555.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $122,606.63, following a 3.89% increase within the past 24 hours. At this price level, the entire Bitcoin held by Metaplanet is valued at approximately $2 billion.

It is quite clear that this Japanese company is doubling down on crypto, particularly BTC. Beyond expanding its total holding or diversifying its financial portfolio, the numerous Bitcoin accumulation move is a show of Metaplanet’s long-term confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency.

Good enough, BTC has proven to be worth the trust, especially as it has successfully recorded several all-time highs (ATHs) this past week. Its current $122,606 price level aligns with predictions from analysts who projected $120,000 as the following price action for the coin when it was barely trading at $112,000.

Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Like Metaplanet, Robert Kiyosaki is not taking chances with Bitcoin. Recently, he purchased more Bitcoin at $110,000 and seized the opportunity to inform his followers that the market had entered the “Banana Zone.”

Notably, the Banana Zone is a late-stage bull market where price movements become emotionally driven. This sentiment is catalyzed mainly by media hype, institutional frenzy, and retail Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO). In other words, Kiyosaki was pointing out that the current market is dangerously euphoric and volatile.

He warned that while BTC’s limited supply is the foundation for such rallies, the same scarcity makes it vulnerable to sharp corrections when overenthusiastic buyers flood the market. As Bitcoin breached the $120,000 mark, he reaffirmed he is buying more BTC again.

YAY: Bitcoin over $120k. Great news for those who already have some Bitcoin. Bad news for who….for what ever reason….never “pulled the trigger.”

They own nothing. As warned in previous X…”Pigs get fat…. Hogs get slaughtered.” I am buying one more coin…. and get… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 14, 2025

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author advocated that more people should buy the coin in order to join the investor cohort that will become richer.

Meanwhile, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is still confident that the Bitcoin price will reach $250,000. His optimism is founded on the potential implementation of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act and the Digital Asset Market Structure.

Interestingly, the House will consider and vote on both the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act during the upcoming “Crypto Week,” scheduled to kick off today, July 14

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.