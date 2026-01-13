Kraken-Backed SPAC Files for Nasdaq IPO

Key Notes

KRAKacquisition plans to raise $250 million through a Nasdaq-listed SPAC offering.

The company will target businesses across the cryptocurrency industry.

The filing supports Kraken’s broader push toward public markets.

Kraken-backed SPAC KRAKacquisition Corp. has filed for a $250 million initial public offering.

The move represents another effort by the crypto exchange to grow its presence in public markets through a blank-check company targeting digital asset businesses

Kraken-Affiliated SPAC Targets Crypto Industry Deals

KRAKacquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company backed by an affiliate of Kraken, plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “KRAQU.”

The company is registered in the Cayman Islands and intends to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units priced at $10 each.

Each unit will consist of one Class A ordinary share and a portion of a warrant that can be used to purchase additional shares at a later date.

Santander, the Spanish banking group, is listed as the sole book-running manager for the offering, according to the filing.

The Kraken-affiliated SPAC has not yet named a merger target. However, it said its focus will be on companies operating across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This includes firms involved in trading, payments, infrastructure, and related services that support digital assets.

The structure allows Kraken to bring other crypto-focused companies into public markets without taking them through a traditional IPO process.

It also gives Kraken another channel to strengthen its broader business network as competition among exchanges continues to grow.

In a similar development, BitGo Holdings is seeking a valuation of up to $1.96 billion in its latest IPO bid.

It plans to raise $201 million by offering 11.8 million shares priced between $15 and $17 in its IPO.

IPO Filing Adds to Kraken Public Market Push

The filing comes as Kraken itself moves closer to becoming a public company.

In November, the exchange confirmed that it had submitted confidential paperwork for its own IPO.

As detailed, Kraken raised $800 million in a funding round that valued the firm at $20 billion.

It is worth mentioning that in December, Kraken expanded its operations further by acquiring tokenization firm Backed Finance.

The naming of KRAKacquisition also appears to reference Krak, Kraken’s internal payments product. This signals close ties between the sponsor and the SPAC.

The Kraken-affiliated SPAC filing follows a wider wave of crypto-related listings. Firms such as Bullish, Circle Internet, and Gemini Space Station went public last year, with mixed results in early trading.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.