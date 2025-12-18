Kraken-Backed xStocks Has Gone Live on TON Blockchain

Key Notes

Kraken-backed xStocks is now on the TON blockchain.

Telegram users no longer need to go outside the messaging app to participate in stock trading.

Kraken recently expanded xStocks use to the European Union.

Kraken exchange announced that xStocks, the gold standard for tokenized equities, has launched on TON TON $1.50 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $3.67 B Vol. 24h: $96.98 M , the open network linked to Telegram.

This means that users of the social media platform will have access to tokenized versions of US stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) through the app’s wallet.

No Broker Account, No Complex Onboarding With xStocks

With xStocks now live on the TON network, users have exposure to permissionless, onchain U.S. equity.

As a result of this integration, users can buy, hold, and transfer tokenized representations of equities like Tesla, Nvidia, and the S&P 500 ETF without going out of the messaging app.

Research and strategy lead at Unstoppable Wallet, Dan Dadybayo, acknowledged this as a big win.

“Embedding tokenized U.S. stocks into Telegram Wallet is a massive UX unlock,” in Dadybayo’s opinion. This development makes “stocks start to feel like a native internet object, not a brokerage product.”

He applauded the initiative by further stating that several users across the U.S. or EU may be getting such access for the first time ever. They need no broker account and no complex onboarding.

It is fractional by default, and all that is required for access is one tap. The launch is supported by seamless integration with non-custodial TON Wallet, which is natively embedded in Telegram.

Apart from the expansion of xStocks’ use cases, this integration marks a major advancement for real-world asset adoption on TON.

xStocks Experiences Quick Adoption in Six Months

Crypto exchange Backed officially launched xStocks in mid-2025, bridging the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

This made over 60 tokenized equities available across major platforms including Bybit, Kraken, and the Solana SOL $126.6 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $71.17 B Vol. 24h: $6.25 B blockchain.

On xStocks, users can trade blue-chip equities like Apple, Tesla, Amazon, NVIDIA, and Microsoft.

They are also privy to ETFs and shares of emerging crypto-native firms, all secured and settled at blockchain speed.

In August, Kraken, Backed Finance and TRON DAO collaborated to integrate “xStocks” with the TRON [NC] blockchain.

About three months ago, xStocks pushed out into the European Union, allowing clients in the region to trade digital versions of popular equities.

