Kraken Expands Crypto Access with Deutsche Börse Partnership

Kraken and Deutsche Börse have inked a strategic partnership to bridge traditional and digital markets. They both announced the deal on Dec. 4, highlighting the improvement that their alliance will bring to the financial ecosystem. Kraken noted that the deal is designed to bring TradFi and crypto closer than ever.

Kraken and Deutsche Börse Deal Rolls Out in Phases

Kraken and Deutsche Börse have decided to complement each other in bridging TradFi and the DeFi system.

Together, these entities will be engaged in trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets. Kraken believes that the alliance has the capacity to unlock a new range of enhanced products and services that deliver frictionless access to both ecosystems.

In the long run, the focus is on creating a holistic experience for institutional clients across different regions.

Noteworthy, the integration is in phases, and the first phase will see Kraken integrate directly with Deutsche Börse Group subsidiary, known as 360T. This platform is one of the world’s largest foreign-exchange trading venues. It is aligned to give Kraken users access to competitive, bank-grade FX liquidity.

Next, the partnership will expand institutional crypto access across Deutsche Börse Group’s network by leveraging Kraken Embed.

With the implementation of their advanced white-label solutions, Kraken and Deutsche Börse hope to help banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions offer secure, compliant crypto trading and custody services. This will span to clients across Europe and the United States.

Other plans in the making include the availability of Eurex-listed derivatives for trading on Kraken and allowing Deutsche Börse Group clients to trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives via Crypto Finance.

Kraken Files for IPO with US SEC

Meanwhile, Kraken recently acquired Backed Finance, absorbing its xStocks tokenization platform that enables trading of Wall Street equities as digital tokens.

This came after the two firms had earlier entered a strategic partnership to expand Backed Finance’s xStocks product onto Kraken’s ecosystem.

The American crypto exchange has taken on all these achievements while filing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the US.

In November, it was reported that Kraken confidentially submitted a draft registration statement, Form S-1, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marked an official request to offer common stock via an IPO.

