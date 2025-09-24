Kraken ‘Fights for Crypto,’ Donates $1M to Pro-Crypto Trump PAC

Key Notes

Kraken is positioning itself on the frontlines of the US crypto policy, announcing a $1 million donation to the Freedom Fund PAC and an additional $1 million pledge to America First Digital, a pro-Trump group advocating for digital asset adoption.

Co-CEO Arjun Sethi stated that the move is a defense of core rights in the digital age, warning that the foundational principles of crypto face mounting threats.

The fight for crypto in the United States is far from over. That is why Kraken is donating $1 million to @FreedomFundPAC and increasing our 2025 commitment to @a1stdigital to $1 million. Congress has made real progress. Market structure bills are advancing. The tone in… — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi) September 23, 2025

A Fight Beyond Markets

“The fight for crypto in the United States is far from over,” Sethi wrote on Sept. 23, bringing into light issues like regulatory uncertainty, enforcement-by-headline tactics, attempts to criminalize infrastructure, and bans on privacy tools as constitutional questions about financial freedom.

According to him, Bitcoin’s creation in 2008 was both a technical and philosophical breakthrough, a peaceful revolution aimed at decentralizing value and power. Sethi stressed that Kraken’s contributions are not about backing a political party but protecting principles.

These include the right to self-custody assets, building and using decentralized systems without permission, opting out of surveillance-based finance, and ensuring open, composable infrastructure.

“They are extensions of the Bill of Rights, rendered in code,” he argued.

Building Influence in Washington

America First Digital, led by Jason Thielman and Kristin Walker, has been pushing for pro-crypto legislation, including the reintroduction of the BITCOIN Act, which proposes $80 billion in Bitcoin BTC $112 536 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $47.21 B purchases for a strategic US reserve.

Interestingly, Kraken’s announcement drew immediate industry support with crypto exchange Gemini’s Tyler Winklevoss, who last month contributed $21 million in Bitcoin to the Digital Freedom Fund, praised the move.

Welcome aboard! 🤝 Look forward to working with you and the @krakenfx team on the @FreedomFundPAC to make America the crypto capital of the world! 🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/PlcS0oO6XJ — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) September 23, 2025

Kraken’s Corporate Balancing Act

Meanwhile, Kraken has trimmed staff and seen high-level departures as it prepares for a potential US public listing in early 2026.

Yet, it has also doubled down on partnerships, teaming up with Circle to expand USDC and EURC support, offering clients greater liquidity and lower conversion fees.

