LINK Exchange Reserves Drop as Whales Ramp Up Buying

Key Notes

Over 2 million LINK were withdrawn from exchanges in 48 hours.

Whale accumulation resumes, with $16.85M worth of LINK added by one trader.

LINK is testing $26.8–$28 with upside targets at $31–$34 if breakout succeeds.

Chainlink’s native token, LINK LINK $24.46 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $16.58 B Vol. 24h: $2.14 B , is in the spotlight after on-chain data revealed a sharp decline in exchange reserves coupled with renewed whale activity.

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, more than 2.07 million LINK tokens were withdrawn from exchanges in just 48 hours, signaling rising investor confidence and potential supply tightening.

2.07 million Chainlink $LINK withdrawn from exchanges in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/ZVqYSG7K1l — Ali (@ali_charts) August 24, 2025

Massive Whale Buys

On the other hand, Lookonchain reported that a whale who previously profited $1.72 million by swing trading LINK two years ago has returned, recently acquiring 663,580 LINK worth $16.85 million.

A whale who made $1.72M by swing trading $LINK 2 years ago is back — recently buying 663,580 $LINK($16.85M).https://t.co/NBwblcIG4p pic.twitter.com/1KFs6wWMM7 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 25, 2025

The aggressive accumulation coincides with LINK hitting a fresh 2025 high at $27.8, according to CoinMarketCap data and dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Institutional Momentum and Protocol Growth

Chainlink also established its credibility last week by securing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications, an industry first for a blockchain oracle provider.

The audits, conducted by Deloitte, covered Chainlink’s core services including price feeds, proof-of-reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

The Chainlink Reserve added further buying pressure by acquiring 41,000 LINK $1 million) on Thursday, bringing its holdings to 150,778 tokens, worth over $4.1 million at current prices.

Partnership with SBI Group

Chainlink also announced a major partnership with Japan’s SBI Group to develop blockchain-based financial tools in the Asia-Pacific region.

We’re excited to announce a strategic partnership between Chainlink and SBI Group one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates with the USD equivalent of over $200 billion in total assets.https://t.co/ZNyq7bVvUb SBI Group and Chainlink will focus on powering several… pic.twitter.com/tdbLXOkUnW — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 25, 2025

The collaboration will focus on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoin reserve verification, and cross-border settlement solutions.

With Japan’s Financial Services Agency preparing to approve a yen-backed stablecoin, Chainlink’s involvement could position it as a key infrastructure player in the region.

LINK Price Analysis: Testing Key Resistance

Looking at the daily chart, LINK is currently trading around $25.1 after pulling back from its recent peak of $27.8.

Price action is moving within a triangle structure, with immediate resistance at $26.8–$28. A successful breakout could open the path toward $31–$34, where major resistance from 2021–2022 highs lies.

Meanwhile, support rests at $22–$23. A deeper correction could target $20, a critical zone where buyers previously stepped in.

Momentum indicators remain positive as well, with the RSI sitting at 59. This shows room for upside before entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) at +0.16 suggests healthy capital inflows.

Accumulation/Distribution remains strong, reflecting continued buying pressure, though the Balance of Power (-0.51) highlights some caution in the short term. However, based on the recent performance, LINK remains one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.