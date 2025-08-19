LINK Leads Altcoin Pack as On-Chain Activity Surges

Key Notes

Chainlink touched $26.6, its highest price since January.

Whale holdings surged past $135 million in LINK.

Exchange balances dropped by over 10 million LINK in a month.

Chainlink (LINK) has shown a strong price action despite the broader market struggling under selling pressure. The token has gained more than 130% since June, outperforming numerous competitors and peers, and now holds the 11th spot in the market according to CoinMarketCap’s rating.

In the early hours of August 19, LINK surged to $26.6 for the first time in seven months. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency trades at $24.17 with a $16.4 billion market cap.

Whale Accumulation Signals Confidence

Market intelligence firm Santiment revealed that Chainlink’s on-chain activity has been on the rise. Nearly 10,000 unique addresses conducted transfers on Sunday, while over 9,600 new wallets were created on Monday, both setting records for 2025.

🔗📈 Chainlink has remained a force among the altcoin pack, jumping above $26 for the first time in seven months. On-chain activity has been even more impressive than the price. 9,813 different $LINK addresses made at least one transfer on Sunday, and 9,625 new $LINK wallets were… pic.twitter.com/ePGjiBcSyl — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 19, 2025

Whale participation has been another driving factor. Large holders added 1.15 million LINK, increasing their collective stake to 5.43 million tokens, worth approximately $135 million.

Exchange balances continue to trend lower, falling from 280 million to 269.56 million LINK in just one month. It is clear that fewer holders are willing to sell at current prices.

Whales have been consistently accumulating. LookonChain reported that whale 0x4EBD withdrew 249,808 LINK, valued at $6 million, from Binance earlier today. The exchange exit pushes his total four-day withdrawals to nearly 1.3 million LINK worth $31.15 million..

Whale 0x4EBD withdrew another 249,808 $LINK($6M) from #Binance ~35 mins ago, bringing his total withdrawals to 1,293,757 $LINK($31.15M) over the past 4 days. What a crazy accumulation!https://t.co/eHcu8rVI17 pic.twitter.com/1R4iOne8RR — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 19, 2025

LINK Price Analysis: $30 Soon?

On the daily LINK price chart, the RSI is slightly cooling from overbought levels, indicating a possible short-term consolidation. Failure to hold $23.8 support could lead the token to $20, with strong support near $18.

The Bollinger Bands indicate that the price is approaching the upper band at around $27.1, a typical sign of overextension. This suggests a near-term pullback toward the mid-band (20-day SMA) support near $20.4.

The MACD remains in bullish territory with the MACD line well above the signal line. However, momentum appears to be slowing as histogram bars shrink.

If buyers regain strength, resistance lies at $26.6, and a breakout could push LINK toward $30, making Chainlink one of the best cryptos to buy in August 2025.

Best Wallet Presale Just Below $15M Milestone

With LINK rallying, Best Wallet ($BEST), a rising player in the crypto wallet industry, is making headlines after securing $14.9 million through its ongoing presale. The platform is built around its native token, $BEST, and is positioning itself as a secure and user-friendly multi-chain wallet.

Best Wallet is fully non-custodial and designed to suit both beginners and advanced traders. It offers institutional-grade security while keeping the interface simple and accessible.

Users can buy, hold, swap, and sell thousands of digital assets across more than 50 leading blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins like USDT. Since no KYC is required, users retain full control and ownership of their funds.

BEST Tokenomics and Presale

The Best Wallet ecosystem is structured around three key products — Best Wallet, Best DEX, and Best Card — which together provide a seamless Web3 experience.

The $BEST token underpins this ecosystem and is available for purchase directly through the official Best Wallet website. Holders can also stake their tokens, with projected annual rewards of up to 100%.

Presale Snapshot

Ticker: BEST

BEST Funds Raised: $14.9 million

$14.9 million Current Price: $0.025495

$0.025495 Next price adjustment: Expected within 12 hours

For investors seeking early exposure, the presale represents an opportunity to enter before the next scheduled price increase.

