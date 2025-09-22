Live: Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.89T and Other News on Sept. 22

The crypto market is in the red today. Bitcoin BTC $112 953 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $36.49 B is trading at around $112K, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the crypto market cap is down 3.9%, at $3.89 trillion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.