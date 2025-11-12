The broader crypto market continued its downward trajectory over the past 24 hours. On Nov. 12, Bitcoin BTC $103 436 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $59.89 B declined more than 2% and slipped below the $104,000 mark. Ethereum ETH $3 443 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $415.66 B Vol. 24h: $31.44 B fell 3% to trade under $3,500.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.