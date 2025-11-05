Live: Crypto Market Fear Deepens, What’s Happening on Nov. 5?

November hasn’t been kind to the crypto market so far. Bitcoin BTC $101 913 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.03 T Vol. 24h: $113.58 B is trading near the $100,000 mark, Ethereum ETH $3 306 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $399.05 B Vol. 24h: $69.06 B is under $3,400. A lot of leading altcoins like Solana SOL $156.8 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $86.64 B Vol. 24h: $11.13 B , XRP XRP $2.23 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $134.17 B Vol. 24h: $8.87 B , and Cardano ADA $0.53 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $19.44 B Vol. 24h: $1.96 B are also bleeding red. Let’s take a closer look at the market updates on Nov. 5.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.