Live: Crypto Market Is Green Today, Latest Updates on Sept. 12

On Sept. 12, the crypto market looks quite positive, with the major coins entering the green zone. Recent gains are fueled by recovering global liquidity, rotating from gold to equities, and now into crypto. If the trend continues, markets may peak in late 2025.

