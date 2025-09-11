Dogecoin Leads Crypto Gainers as Bloomberg Analyst Confirm Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF Launch Date

Key Notes

Dogecoin surged 5% to $0.25 as the SEC nears approval of Rex Osprey’s DOJE ETF, set to debut Friday.

Derivatives markets showed heightened activity, with open interest climbing 6.9% to $4.5B and trading volumes up 22.7%.

Technicals highlight a bullish double-bottom pattern with targets at $0.30–$0.32 and $0.39, though $0.24 support remains key.

Dogecoin BTC $115 121 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $43.16 B price rose 5% on Thursday, cleanly breaching the $0.25 level for the first time in nearly a month. The main bullish catalyst was the imminent Dogecoin ETF nearing approval after months of pushback and a long-running review process by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On Thursday, Bloomberg Chief ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that a Dogecoin ETF filing by Rex Osprey under the ticker DOJE is now set to resume trading on Friday, after a 24-hour delay.

UPDATE: we got a little rain delay, $DOJE is now scheduled to begin trading Friday 9/12, not today. https://t.co/admrTc7UGo — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 11, 2025

Dogecoin’s 5% price gains on Thursday suggest traders are positioning themselves ahead of the ETF debut. First, ETF launches historically attract persistent inflows from institutional investors, enhancing market depth and liquidity. Second, retail sentiment is also likely to spike considerably as corporate involvement gives credibility to memecoins like DOGE.

Consequently, the DOGE 5% spot price upswing was not the only eye-catching market reaction to the news. In the derivatives markets, Dogecoin traders were spotted mounting leveraged positions to front-run the landmark ETF launch.

Affirming this narrative, Coinglass data show that open interest rose 6.9% in the last 24 hours, hitting $4.5 billion and outpacing the spot price uptick, while futures trading volume also increased by 22.7%.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can DOGE Extend Toward $0.39?

From a technical perspective, Dogecoin’s price breakout above $0.25 signals the completion of a double-bottom reversal pattern that has been forming since April. The neckline of this pattern sits near $0.28, with a measured move target projecting a long-term rally toward $0.39.

Momentum indicators also support this bullish outlook. As seen below, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 63.1, mildly overheating but leaving room for further upside. Meanwhile, DOGE remains comfortably above its short-term moving averages, with the 5-day SMA at $0.241 and the 13-day SMA at $0.231, both acting as support.

If buying pressure sustains above $0.25 and breaks the neckline at $0.28, Dogecoin could accelerate toward the $0.30 to $0.32 range in the near term. A clean breakout would open the door to the $0.39 target highlighted by the double-bottom formation.

However, failure to hold $0.24 support could invalidate the upside momentum and raise the risk of a possible retracement toward $0.22.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.