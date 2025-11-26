Live: What’s Happening in Crypto Market on Nov. 26? Is Crypto Crash Over?

Bitcoin BTC $87 390 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $64.07 B is hovering around $87,780, continuing its downward trend as November stands out as one of the weakest months in the current cycle. What else is happening in the crypto market on Nov. 26?

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.