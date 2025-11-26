PLUME Jumps 55% in One Hour after Upbit Listing News

Key Notes

PLUME token’s trading volume shot up 600% to $187 million.

The token climbed into the top-250 by market cap following a 55% price surge.

Upbit listing sets strict early-trading rules to tackle manipulation.

Plume Network’s native token PLUME surged roughly 55% within an hour after South Korean exchange Upbit confirmed that it will list the asset on its KRW market on Nov. 26. Trading volume shot up, with 24-hour volume rising nearly 600% to $187 million.

According to CoinMarketCap, at press time, PLUME trades near $0.039 and its market cap has risen 56% to $111 million and it is now among the top 250 cryptocurrencies. In August 2025, the token was chosen for Binance listing following a 150 million-token airdrop. Trading pairs included USDT, USDC, FDUSD, TRY, and Binance’s BNB.

Upbit Listing Sends PLUME Soaring

The fast rally began shortly after Upbit revealed that PLUME would be listed on its Korean won-denominated market. Over 10 million users of the South Korean exchange will now be able to actively trade the token.

PLUME is now live in the KRW market on @Official_Upbit. Korean users can access PLUME directly with Korean Won, expanding our reach across one of the world’s most active retail trading markets. Full announcement: https://t.co/HYb9nG1xxI pic.twitter.com/bOpo4PHZZn — Plume Foundation (@plumefndn) November 26, 2025

To guard against early volatility, Upbit has introduced temporary limits. Buyout orders will be blocked for about five minutes after launch, sell orders priced more than 10% below the previous day’s close will be restricted for the same period, and only limit orders will be allowed for roughly two hours.

Upbit has followed a similar standard approach for new listings that attract rapid speculative interest. As reported earlier, in October, Upbit listed INFINIT (IN), which saw a similar increase in price and volume.

Token Structure and Unlock Plan

Plume’s token distribution is split among four groups (20% for core contributors, 21% for early backers, 13% for the treasury, and 46% for community and ecosystem programs). According to the latest schedule, around 32% of the supply, equal to 3.23 billion tokens, is already unlocked, while roughly 68% remains locked.

Tokens will be released into the market until early 2028, with gradual increases across all four categories. The community and ecosystem pool will be the largest source of circulating supply over time, followed by early backers and contributor allocations. The unlock plan targets a slow, steady pace rather than large, sudden releases.

Growing RWA Activity

Plume Network has 279,692 RWA holders, accounting for half of all holders across the broader RWA sector. Last week, Plume disclosed that Securitize, backed by BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, will deploy institutional-grade assets on Plume’s Nest staking system. Nest allows users to trade and earn yield on tokenized assets.

The first assets set to arrive will be Hamilton Lane funds, followed by additional issuers in 2026. Meanwhile, the global RWA sector is also getting popular, as by Q3 2025, total tokenized assets reached roughly $30 billion.

