Key Notes

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez sees a potential rebound to $115–$120 in the near term, if LTC price holds above $108.

Carl Moon highlights symmetrical triangle formations on both short and long timeframes, suggesting a possible breakout to $200 in the current altcoin cycle.

The SEC has designated a 60-day extension to evaluate Grayscale's plan to convert its Litecoin Trust into a spot ETF.

Litecoin LTC $108.0 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $8.21 B Vol. 24h: $664.79 M participated in the broader crypto market rally this month with 27% gains. Currently, LTC price is flirting around $109 levels, with market analysts hopeful of a potential upside moving ahead. Furthermore, bulls are looking past the recent delay from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Litecoin ETF approval.

LTC Price Breakout Soon, $200 Next?

Litecoin has been part of the broader crypto market rally, supported by the strong whale activity surrounding the altcoin. Despite the 8% pullback over the last week, to now under $110, analysts share bullish LTC price predictions.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted a potential upside for Litecoin (LTC). In his recent message, Martinez stated that if the altcoin maintains support above the $108 level, it could build momentum for a rebound toward $115 or even $120.

If Litecoin $LTC holds above $108, it could gather momentum for a rebound to $115 or even $120! — Ali (@ali_charts) July 29, 2025

Another popular crypto analyst, Carl Moon, has identified a symmetrical triangle pattern forming on Litecoin’s (LTC) lower timeframes, thereby suggesting a potential setup for traders ahead of a larger move.

According to Moon, a breakout above $113.60 could signal bullish momentum, while a drop below $103.40 may indicate a bearish turn.

#Litecoin is forming this symmetrical triangle on smaller timeframes, which could be used as a potential entry point. 📈 Bullish – $113,60

#Litecoin is forming this symmetrical triangle on smaller timeframes, which could be used as a potential entry point. 📈 Bullish – $113,60

📉 Bearish – $103,40 — Carl Moon (@TheMoonCarl) July 30, 2025

Moon added that Litecoin is also consolidating within a larger symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart. A successful breakout from this longer-term structure could set the stage for an LTC price rally toward the $200 mark, aligning with bullish expectations for the current altcoin cycle.

US SEC Delays Spot Litecoin ETF Launch

The US SEC has extended its review period for Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Litecoin Trust into a spot ETF. According to a newly released filing, the regulator will take an additional 60 days before issuing a final decision. The filing noted:

“The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein”.

The updated timeline sets October 10, 2025, as the new deadline for the SEC’s ruling on the application. The delay allows the agency more time to assess the proposal amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny of crypto-based investment products.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.