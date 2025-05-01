Malaysian Police Raid Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operation

Key Notes

Malaysian police seized 45 illegal Bitcoin mining machines worth $52,145.

The operation stole $8,342 worth of electricity each month.

No arrests were made, but investigations are ongoing.

The Malaysian police carried out a raid on an illegal Bitcoin mining syndicate operating in the Hulu Terengganu and Marang districts on April 30. Authorities believe the operation, based in the northeastern region of Malaysia, was using stolen electricity to power its Bitcoin mining activities.

According to a report from a local news outlet, the raids took place at two separate locations, one in Bukit Perpat, Hulu Terengganu, and the other in Wakaf Tapai, Marang. The operation led to the seizure of 45 Bitcoin mining machines, valued at approximately $52,145 (RM225,000). In addition to the mining rigs, police also confiscated various other pieces of equipment used by the syndicate.

The police conducted the raids in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Special Engagement Against Losses (SEAL) unit. At the time of the operations, no arrests were made. Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin, the Terengganu Police Chief, confirmed that further investigations are underway regarding the illegal mining activities.

Khairuddin also revealed that the unauthorized mining rigs had been stealing electricity valued at $8,342 (RM36,000) each month from the national electricity provider. The syndicate had managed to avoid detection by operating out of both residential and commercial properties while tapping into the power supply illegally.

Malaysia’s Stance on Crypto Mining

Illegal mining in Malaysia is a criminal offence and convicts face up to five years in prison, fines of up to $23,172.68 (RM100,000), or both.

Although cryptocurrencies are not recognized as legal tender in Malaysia, the country does not view Bitcoin mining as illegal, but it has to be done with legally sourced electricity.

This is not the first time Malaysian authorities have taken action against illegal crypto-mining operations. In August 2024, seven individuals were arrested, and the Deputy Energy Minister revealed that miners using illegal energy sources had cost the country a staggering $723 million between 2018 and 2023.

In previous instances, Malaysian authorities have taken a hard stance by destroying 985 illegal Bitcoin mining machines using a steamroller, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy towards the theft of electricity.

In related news, the United States continues to lead the shift toward more sustainable energy sources in Bitcoin mining. North America now accounts for over 80% of all sustainable Bitcoin mining activity, with significant progress in adopting renewable and low-carbon energy options.

This trend reflects a growing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of crypto mining, positioning the U.S. as a central figure in the global transition to greener mining practices.

