Sui Network to Drive Bitcoin DeFi Growth With Stacks Integration

The potential integration of assets from Stacks aligns with Sui Network’s ambition to become a Bitcoin DeFi chain.

Bitcoin DeFi is gaining dominance in the niche with soaring Total Value Locked metric.

Beyond the SUI Network, other chains like Cardano are also driving the Bitcoin DeFi agenda.

Layer-1 blockchain Sui Network has hinted at a strategic integration of sBTC, the one-to-one Bitcoin-backed asset from Stacks. Per Sui’s May 1 post on X, this move would give the network access to a decentralized, secure, and programmable Bitcoin (BTC) asset.

sBTC is coming soon on Sui! Holders of the 1:1 programmable Bitcoin asset can earn yield, lend, and trade their BTC via sBTC, bridging two worlds into one. 🟧 With @Stacks' sBTC, the Sui ecosystem has even more ways to tap into the $2T in BTC liquidity for DeFi — fast,… pic.twitter.com/u6qcpTG2vX — Sui (@SuiNetwork) May 1, 2025

Sui Network’s sBTC Plans Align With Broader DeFi Vision

As a fast-growing L1, this incoming integration will likely mark a laudable milestone for Sui, one of the most significant for 2025. Fully backed by BTC, sBTC boasts a market capitalization of over $96 million. Based on its value, one sBTC is redeemable for 1 Bitcoin, similar to the redemption of one USDT for $1. The programmability of the asset makes it very distinct.

This feature, which also serves as an advantage, allows sBTC to share interaction with smart contracts and players in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Sui’s plans to integrate the asset align with its broader vision of ranking as the most significant player in Bitcoin DeFi. The L1 network is keen on becoming a pioneer and contributor to an industry with prospects.

Speaking on the future integration, Stacks founder Muneeb Ali said:

“sBTC is the safest, most decentralized path to making Bitcoin a productive asset. Sui’s DeFi growth and powerful underlying technology make it a natural destination for sBTC. We’re excited to expand BTCfi to a top ecosystem that stands out for its utility and rate of adoption.”

Benefits of sBTC Integration With Sui Network

Sui’s scalable, composable infrastructure is perceived as a benefit to this integration as it would facilitate the seamless deployment of holders’ BTC into DeFi without relying on centralized custodians. Then again, Sui Foundation will operate a validator on the Stacks network.

By integrating sBTC on Sui, Bitcoin’s $1.6 trillion will have access to numerous on-chain activities, especially those centered around preserving the asset’s native security. Concurrently, it will unlock DeFi use cases such as lending, borrowing, and trading.

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Mysten Lab, the original contributor to Sui, pointed out how Bitcoin has been relegated to a passive asset. However, with the integration of sBTC on Sui, he believes this will change, enabling holders to engage with DeFi while still adhering to Bitcoin’s trustless principles, all within a high-performance, scalable blockchain environment.

Bitcoin DeFi Breakout at Play

Generally, the Bitcoin DeFi sector has recorded massive traction in recent times. Last year, the niche clocked remarkable growth, fueled by the increase in BTC price and the Bitcoin halving event in April.

According to data from DeFiLlama, there was a 2000% increase in total value locked (TVL), for a sector that kicked off in 2024. From a meager $307 million in TVL, the metric had soared to an impressive $6.5 billion by January 2025.

Out of this massive value, popular Bitcoin staking and restaking platform Babylon accounted for 80% of the total TVL locked in BTCFi. This aligns with Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, who has a bullish stance on the evolution of Bitcoin DeFi.

In November, he projected that Bitcoin would dominate other DeFi players in the domain within two to three years. With the Cardano Lace Wallet set to integrate Bitcoin fully, the blockchain, like SUI Network, is also gearing up to compete in the space.

